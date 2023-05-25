In-Game Advertising Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

In Game Advertising Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 25, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “In-Game Advertising Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the in-game advertising market research. As per TBRC’s in-game advertising market forecast, the global in-game advertising market size is expected to grow to $13.75 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.8%.

The rising number of smartphone users is expected to boost the growth of the in-game advertising market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in-game advertising companies include Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., MediaSpike Inc., ironSource Ltd., Motive Interactive Inc., Playwire LLC, RapidFire Inc., WPP Plc., Activision Blizzard Media.

In-Game Advertising Market Segments

1) By Type: Static Ads, Dynamic Ads, Advergaming

2) By Platform: Mobile, Computing, Console

3) By Applications: Online, Standalone

This type of game advertising is a monetization technique used by the game maker to increase game sales by displaying mobile game advertisements to their consumers. Game producers make money by ads and reward customers.

