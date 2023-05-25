TitleMint™ Launches with Development of First Ever Title Policy and Abstract NFTs
Title insurance executives partner with GoKey® to create title data storage solutions and new revenue generating opportunities for title companies and agencies.
We see TitleMint’s data storage solution as the answer to how to continually lower costs for the consumer and provide a better closing experience.”TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, TitleMint has announced the world’s first on-chain minting and recording of title abstracts and title insurance policies as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.
— Patrick Curry - COO, AllFirst
TitleMint’s platform has been launched to transform and lower title insurance transactional costs across the U.S. TitleMint is creating a nationwide database of title insurance policies that can be utilized to shorten research times and lower transactional costs for future homeowners. Developed as a partnership between the real-estate focused NFT development team at GoKey and title insurance industry executives, TitleMint brings to market a unique approach to securely storing, searching, accessing and sharing property title data. By leveraging leading edge Cardano blockchain and NFT technology, TitleMint users can save significant time and money compared to current data storage methods.
Patrick Curry, President of Allegiance Title Arkansas and COO of AllFirst title companies stated, “We are excited to launch and begin utilizing the TitleMint system. The upside to the consumer is tremendous in terms of time saved in producing our title products and storage of title policies and abstracts. We see TitleMint’s data storage solution as the answer to how to continually lower costs for the consumer and provide a better closing experience. I’m excited to see how this technology will continue to evolve and how it will positively impact the end consumer.”
By utilizing encrypted and decentralized title policy data networks, TitleMint not only helps title insurance underwriters, agents and regulators save valuable time and money, it helps position them for additional revenue growth as blockchain technology disrupts the future of title search and real estate transactions and financing.
