New York Talking Statues Bring the 1969 Stonewall Uprising to Life

Aided by exciting new technology, the Gay Liberation statues will tell their stories--in so doing, revitalizing the history of Pride.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Talking Statues , an international project originally founded in 2013 in Copenhagen, Denmark, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest endeavor—talking statues at the Gay Liberation Monument, part of the Stonewall National Monument in Greenwich Village. Partnered by the National Parks Conservation Association, the project will be hosted by The American LGBTQ+ Museum and launch at 12 pm on June 11th, 2023, offering the public a tantalizing audio experience that brings to life the stories of the Stonewall uprising.Statues and monuments all over the world are being given a voice by means of a low-cost technology. Using drama, humor and location technology, Talking Statues breathes new life into the statues that surround us. How does it work? Visitors at the statue in Christopher Park scan the code on their phone, then wait for a call back from the Gay Liberation sculptures. All that’s required is an internet-capable phone and a link to video.The statues and the park are voiced by several well-known actors:● Claybourne Elder: Actor, singer and writer known for his work on Broadway and television, most recently “The Gilded Cage”● Rosa Gilmore is an actress known for her portrayal of Dr. Lucia Mazur in Season 4 of The Expanse. She has also appeared in Elementary, Younger, Modern Love, Platonic, and The Handmaid's Tale.● Jenn Colella: well-known for her work in theater, films and television; nominated as “Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical” for the Outer Critics Circle Award● Conrad Ricamora: Stage and television actor renowned for his portrayal of Oliver Hampton on the ABC television series “How to Get Away with Murder.”● J. Harrison Ghee, actor, singer and dancer, recognized for his role in the stage musical version of “Some Like It Hot.”Similar Talking Statues projects are now running in many different cities and countries around the world London, Berlin, and Dublin, and in the US New York, Boston, Chicago, and San Diego, with the most recent project being the Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument , in collaboration with Monumental Women, located on Central Park’s Mall. With Viola Davis, Jane Alexander and Meryl Streep portraying Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, the project is receiving rave reviews from visitors on TripAdvisor, as well as New Yorkers.Talking Statues founder, David Peter Fox, says his team is excited to start the new project.“Our goal is to revitalize the history of Pride at the monument, focusing on how it all started and where the movement is today. The message of inclusion is important for all,” says Fox, adding that all the actors used in this project are gay.The George Segal “Gay Liberation” statues speak in a humorous, conversational tone, as though the two couples have been brought to life:“We’ve been sitting here … And standing here … Since 1992. But our story begins long before that. It’s a tale as old as time …”Another talking statues installation, the park voice, tells the story behind the Stonewall uprising and the Stonewall National Monument through the eyes of Christopher Park. Again, with startling directness interspersed by touches of humor, the listener becomes privy to the horrifying details of the police raids and harassment of gay people that were so common at the time.“… There was … long-standing anger at the police—for the constant harassment, raids, arrests, and beatings—and it began bubbling up as the crowd grew from a few dozen to a hundred and more.”Produced by Making Gay History and the Talking Statues Association, partners include The American LGBTQ+ Museum, National Park Service, Pride Live, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, National Parks Conservation Association and the Danish General Consulate in New York.“We cordially invite everyone to come to Greenwich Village and enjoy the experience,” Fox concludes. “The project opens on June 11th, and will be up and running for one to two years with permission of National Park Service in New York.”For more information about this remarkable new project, visit the website at www.talkingstatues.com and www.americanlgbtqmuseum.org/events About the CompanyFounded in 2013 by filmmaker/TV producer David Peter Fox in Copenhagen, Talking Statues is active in many different countries throughout the world. Using modern smartphone technology, Talking Statues allows some of history’s most prestigious figures the opportunity to tell their stories to passers-by. In 2023, the association is setting up new projects in Aberdeen and Boston, as well as at the Stonewall National Monument in New York.