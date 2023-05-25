Ivory Park Community Center Opens Its Doors With Help From The Scientology Volunteer Ministers
After three Volunteer Ministers Centers opened over the past three weeks, a fourth one opened in the Ivory Park, manned by Scientology Volunteer Ministers
We are all excited to be part of this Center and do our part to create a better South Africa”KYALAMI, MIDRAND, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After three Volunteer Ministers Centers successfully opened over the past three weeks in Gauteng, this past week, a fourth one opened in the Ivory Park, manned by Scientology Volunteer Ministers who gave hundreds and thousands of volunteer hours to help others during the lockdown. Knowing how successful the Tools for Life have had in their own life, a team has now opened their own center to provide those same tools with a plus to people from the community.
— Hickson
300 people attended the event, including the ward councilor of the area and religious leaders, all eager and curious to know how the center can help the community. The team immediately started to work. Briefings were given on the Tools for Life courses from L. Ron Hubbard which can be done from the Center, each course able to empower anyone willing to learn and apply the data to better their life and the life of others.
Importantly as well, the Center is also delivering a Learner Support program called the “Read Aloud Program” which aims at enabling students to “read with a meaning”. According to the Volunteer Ministers, the program is so successful in other Volunteer Ministers Centers and Early Childhood Development (ECD) Centers that it rehabilitates the willingness of the learners to study.
“In one of the centers, a learner who had given up study now wants to continue and he is even planning further studies. Another one quit drugs as he is no longer interested in it now that he can study and think of a bright future,” Hickson, who heads the center.
After the briefing, the volunteers of the new Center further invited the community to visit them to find out more and get involved. “There is so much to do to change and improve whatever is going on in the community that whatever we do has to be done with speed so we reach lots of people fast,” added Hickson.
The following day, floods of people came to the center wanting to know more and getting enrolled on the Tools for Life courses of L. Ron Hubbard and the Read Aloud program. This consists of having a student reading aloud and when a mistake is made, a word the learner does not understand is found and cleared in a proper dictionary. Now understanding what they are reading, it creates interest within the learners to know more.
“We are all excited to be part of this Center and do our part to create a better South Africa, “concluded Hickson “We are happy to be part of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers family.”
Sandile Hlayisi
Church of Scientology South Africa
+27 61 907 9325
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
EMPOWERING COMMUNITIES FOR A BETTER SOCIETY