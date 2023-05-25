Reading for Meaning: Complete Turnaround For Learners Who Used To Fail In School
An early childhood center has implemented a “Read Aloud Programme” to assist learners affected by barriers to learning.
With the Read Aloud Program, they are now passing tests. Their marks are very high. And they are excited about learning and life.”PRETORIA, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past week, children between 10 and 14 are seen rushing to their Early Childhood Development Center (ECD) in Soshanguve, skipping to play, to participate in a Read Aloud Program which is changing their life. Administered by Juliette Mfomadi who is a trained Scientology Volunteer Minister, she is very aware that she has been empowered to help others and that is exactly what she is doing.
The program consists simply of having a student reading aloud and when a mistake is made, a word the learner does not understand is found and its meaning clarified using a proper dictionary. Now understanding what they are reading, it creates interest within the learners to know more, an interest which is even visible physically as they now read to understand.
“I used to have a hard time with the children. They only wanted to play outside. They would not listen. And they were always ready to fight with the teachers and with each other. That was horrible. But this is no longer the case. Magically, the learners want to know more. That Study Technology of L. Ron Hubbard on which the Read Aloud Program is based really works,” said proud Juliette.
The teachers and parents used to be very concerned and worried about the future of their kids. According to Juliette, those same learners used to not be able to pass tests, were demotivated and already at 10 years old, they started to lose hope. “With the Read Aloud Program, they are now passing tests. Their marks are very high. And they are excited about learning and life,” added Juliette.
“I am so proud I did the 19 Tools for Life courses. And I am thrilled that I chose the Read Aloud Program to help my community. It works. In the long run, it will have profound effects in the community. I could not be happier,” stated Juliette.
As a direct result, parents who have seen the very positive changes in their own children are spreading the word and more and more parents are bringing their children for assistance at that particular ECD.
The students themselves are seen interested in what they are studying and working hard to understand what they are reading. “I was not doing well in school. I was failing and I was even planning to drop out. Now, I am excited to learn new things in school every day. I know I am not stupid and if I look up words I don’t understand and clear them up, I find myself excited to learn more and proud of being able to study,” said a 14-year-old who is on the program.
The Scientology Volunteer Ministers are only starting the Read Aloud Program and they are happy with the results. They are planning how this can be spread across Gauteng and South Africa for the betterment of all communities.
