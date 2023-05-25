Idaho’s Mexico Trade Office VisitJun05

StartJune 5, 2023 MTAll day eventEndJune 16, 2023 MTAll day event
What does exporting to Mexico hold for your business?
Find out by scheduling a meeting with Idaho’s Mexico Trade Office Manager, Fabiola McClellan.
Meetings will be available from June 5 – June 16 and will provide the following services:
- Providing and analyzing market information and research
- Scheduling overseas appointments
- Importing/sourcing information
- Promoting Idaho products and services at trade shows
- Maintaining relationships with international government agencies
- Conducting buyer pre-qualification and due diligence
Interested? Contact Sharon Canaday at Idaho Commerce.