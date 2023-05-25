Idaho’s Mexico Trade Office VisitJun05

What does exporting to Mexico hold for your business?

Find out by scheduling a meeting with Idaho’s Mexico Trade Office Manager, Fabiola McClellan.

Meetings will be available from June 5 – June 16 and will provide the following services:

Providing and analyzing market information and research

Scheduling overseas appointments

Importing/sourcing information

Promoting Idaho products and services at trade shows

Maintaining relationships with international government agencies

Conducting buyer pre-qualification and due diligence

Interested? Contact Sharon Canaday at Idaho Commerce.