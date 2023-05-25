Submit Release
Idaho’s Mexico Trade Office VisitJun05

StartJune 5, 2023 MTAll day eventEndJune 16, 2023 MTAll day event

What does exporting to Mexico hold for your business?

Find out by scheduling a meeting with Idaho’s Mexico Trade Office Manager, Fabiola McClellan.

Meetings will be available from June 5 – June 16 and will provide the following services:

  • Providing and analyzing market information and research
  • Scheduling overseas appointments
  • Importing/sourcing information
  • Promoting Idaho products and services at trade shows
  • Maintaining relationships with international government agencies
  • Conducting buyer pre-qualification and due diligence

Interested? Contact Sharon Canaday at Idaho Commerce.

