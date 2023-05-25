Rosendin Announces Over 30 Promotions and 3 New Business Units in Mid-Atlantic
Electrical contractor's rapid growth adds three business units and promotes dozens on East Coast
As a 104-year-old company, our secret to success starts with building people, developing positive relationships, and delivering in high-quality workmanship.”STERLING, VA, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosendin, the nation’s largest employee-owned electrical contracting company, announced 32 promotions and 3 new business units at its regional offices in the Mid-Atlantic. Among the top leadership, Bruce Clodfelter has been named Vice President of Field Operations on the East Coast, and Brandon Jachimski and Darren Salyards have been named Operations Managers overseeing eight business units in Virginia, Maryland, and North Carolina.
Jachimski’s 20-year career has been focused on building complex healthcare, commercial, and higher education facilities, along with biopharma and mission-critical data centers. Recent projects include the Exelon Baltimore Headquarters and Kaiser Permanente North Baltimore Medical Center. Salyards has 24 years of experience leading projects in Virginia and Washington, D.C. in the mission-critical, healthcare, high-tech, government, and commercial sectors.
Clodfelter, a Marine veteran, brings a wealth of industry experience spanning 20 years in the region. He joined Rosendin in 2013, serving most recently as a General Superintendent where he oversaw the building of high-tech data centers, commercial properties, healthcare, and higher education facilities. Among the more notable projects, Clodfelter oversaw construction on the CyrusOne project in Northern Virginia, setting records to complete three state-of-the-art data centers from the ground up in less than six months.
“I am incredibly proud of the quality work my teams have delivered for clients and thank Rosendin for providing exceptional knowledge and training that helped us grow from 30 craft workers to over 1,000 in the region,” said Clodfelter, VP of Field Operations. “I have developed many strong relationships, both internally and externally, but my greatest accomplishment has been helping others grow professionally by guiding them to see past limitations.”
In addition, Rosendin announced three new business units in the Mid-Atlantic region that will be led by newly promoted Divisions Managers Kevin Clement and Eric Slingerland. Luke Fenner was named a Division Manager in Sterling and Jeff Marshall was named Division Manager in the Maryland office.
Rosendin also promoted Daniel Burch and Shannon Turner to General Superintendent, and elevated Greg Jones and Steve Nichols to serve as Area Superintendents.
To advance the safety of team members, Rosendin promoted Alyssa Sherrieb and Erika Fry to Regional Safety Director positions and promoted Jeff Schuebel, Sam Lilly, and Summer Wilde to Senior Safety Managers. In addition, Rosendin named Michael Park and Ahman Shreim as Project Executives, and promoted Anthony Pyles, Matt McKulsky, Randy Merry, and Yomi Ojo to Senior Project Managers. The Mid-Atlantic region will also benefit from newly promoted Usher Tanveer as BIM Manager and Christopher Alloway as the new Purchasing Manager.
Rosendin advanced five people to Project Manager roles, including Ashley Miklich, Jacob Miller, Dwight Shannon, Hannah Stiles, and Rob Rodeffer. Additional announcements include Deven Gaylor as QA/CX Area Manager, Marjorie Ellison as Senior Billing Specialist, and Trang Vu as Designer II Engineering.
“The future of construction and electrical contracting is changing quickly, and we are proud to introduce these trusted leaders who have the vision and experience to shape the future of Rosendin in the Mid-Atlantic,” said Matt Orosz, Vice President, East Region. “As a 104-year-old company, our secret to success starts with building people, developing positive relationships, and delivering in high-quality workmanship.”
Headquartered in San Jose, Rosendin leads the industry in innovation, opportunities for professional growth, award-winning training programs, and a dedication to promote a safe and inclusive workplace for all. Services include a full range of design-build engineering, BIM, instrumentation and controls, and service and maintenance across several sectors including data centers, healthcare, education, hospitality, and renewable energy.
Rosendin works closely with the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) to offer productive career paths for industry professionals across all skill levels, including opportunities for apprentices and those who are new to the craft.
“Rosendin values all our people and we invest in their growth because we believe their success is our success. It is because of them that we have become the second biggest electrical contractor in the region, and ranked among top three specialty contractors in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.,” said Brian Brobst, Vice President of Preconstruction.
About Rosendin:
Rosendin, headquartered in San Jose, is employee-owned and one of the largest electrical contractors in the United States, employing over 8,000 people, with $3 billion in revenue. Established in 1919, Rosendin remains proud of our more than 100 years of building quality electrical and communications installations and value for our clients but, most importantly, for building people within our company and our communities. Our customers lead some of the most complex construction projects in history, and rely on us for our knowledge, our ability to scale, and our dedication to quality. At Rosendin, we work to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential by building a culture that is diverse, safe, welcoming and inclusive. For more information, visit www.rosendin.com
