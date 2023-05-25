With rising human rights violations, youth need to know what their rights are and how to protect them
The Human Rights 75 initiative seeks to rekindle the spirit, impulse and vitality that led to the UDHR 75 years ago and rejuvenate a worldwide consensus on human rights.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As schools let out around the US, youth can be at risk of being lured into risky and even violent behavior, or becoming victims of violence.
— UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk
To combat this, the Washington, DC, chapter of Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) is challenging students to learn and practice their 30 human rights this summer. They can do this online with YHRI’s free videos in less than an hour. Armed with this knowledge, kids have been found to bully others less, to stand up to bullying better, and to defend others against bullying. Human traffickers prey on youth who are introverted and lack confidence. Teaching youth their human rights gives them more confidence.
This challenge is part of what Youth for Human Rights Washington, DC, is doing to participate in the UN’s Human Rights 75 initiative.
Coordinated by the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Human Rights 75 initiative celebrates the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). Since 1948, the UDHR has been considered to be the standard for human rights across the world.
The Human Rights 75 initiative seeks to “rekindle the spirit, impulse and vitality that led to the UDHR 75 years ago and rejuvenate a worldwide consensus on human rights — one that unifies us at a time when we need urgently to come together to confront our most pressing challenges,” according to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk in a message to mark the anniversary.
To help youth learn their 30 rights, Youth for Human Rights International provides free online downloads of booklets and videos that show the 30 rights in ways that are relatable for youth, with youth actors and school situations.
Azhar Haq, President of the Youth for Human Rights, Washington, DC chapter, urged, “Students and parents can enjoy the summer while continuing to learn about human rights with easy online tools, videos, and booklets. This can make for a safer and friendlier community when rights are learned and respected.”
Ideas for promoting and celebrating the rights under the UDHR are outlined in the Youth for Human Rights Educator kit and curriculum. Youth can create and enter art contests which focus on human rights, do park cleanups, create kite-flying events with various rights featured on kites, and an infinite number of other ideas to learn and promote human rights while making it entertaining. The free materials give many ideas for summer activities that are educational.
As one of the activities suggested in the YHRI educator kit, Youth for Human Rights International’s Washington, DC, chapter recently sponsored an art contest on the theme “War or Peace?” and launched a virtual gallery to display the winners and top entries. A book has been published of the artwork, with information about the artists, that helps to fund future contests.
The UDHR was created immediately following the atrocities of World War II, when the newly formed United Nations Human Rights Commission, under the chairmanship of Eleanor Roosevelt, then U.S. delegate to the UN, saw to the delineation of the 30 fundamental rights that form the basis for a free and fair society. On December 10, 1948, the UDHR was formally adopted by the United Nations with the intention that governments and people of all nations use it as a tool to reduce violence and discrimination and to help uphold the dignity and rights of mankind.
About Youth for Human Rights:
Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI), founded in 2001, is a nonprofit organization with chapters around the world whose mission is to teach youth about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and inspire them to become valuable advocates for tolerance, respect, and peace.
YHRI teaches human rights education both in the classroom and in nontraditional educational settings such as through international summits, art series, concerts, and other interactive community events.
