SmartFaucets is now in Tiny homes
IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartFaucets is now in Tiny homes
A new company called TinyHomesUsa.us is now installing SmartFaucets to help conserve water, electricity, paper towels and trash.
SmartFaucets is a Touchless sensor faucet that combines its patent approved technology with preset timer and temperature and is field tested to conserve 40% water plus corresponding paper towels, trash and electric to heat the water.
1. Patented timer technology
Its patented timer technology defaults at 5 seconds so users can fill up a cup so water is shut off while brushing their teeth, shaving, washing of face, removing makeup, putting in contact lens etc.
This can help save 5-6 gallons per person per day or 2000 gallons per year.
2. Patented preset temperature-
The other patented technology is its 4 preset temperature 65/80/95/110F which defaults at a comfortable warm temperature 80F.
Changes in temperature can be activated with a touch of a knuckle for sanitation and convenience and water conservation.
A lot of water is wasted adjusting the water temperature. 10 seconds adjustment 1: times a day means 2 gallons of water wasted.
3. Total water savings
SmartFaucets can help save 2000-3000 gallons a year using these two features and can help pay for itself with government funding thru Pace financing.
4. Federal tax credit $150 per unit —
using section 179, property owners can also receive up to $150 federal tax credit per unit installed. and
5. Hydroelectric rechargeable battery -
Unlike most sensor faucets that often fails due to battery failure and requires frequent replacement of batteries as well as engineers time and cost
SmartFaucets uses hydroelectric powered rechargeable battery that can be easily charged by bathroom cleaners once a month for half hour.
SmartFaucets eliminate flooding the environment with millions of batteries.
6. Lab tested by IAPMO for 550,000 uses without failure - This gives SmartFaucets a lifespan of 30 years if used 50 times a day
SmartFaucets can be more economical than manual faucets in the long run with savings in water, gas, electric paper towels and trash.
Joanna Boey
SmartFaucets
+1 626-757-3663
info@smartfaucets.net
