BOARD MEMBER GAYATRI P. BERY AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Gayatri is an impressive board member, bringing her extensive investment, banking, and operations experience to critical risk committee work at two financial services companies serving Asian markets.”GLOBAL, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and c-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Gayatri P. Bery of Hong Kong.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Gayatri serves as a non-executive director and member of the Risk Oversight Committee for Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) in Manila, Philippines, and as a non-executive director and Audit and Risk Committee member for Clearwater China Investments Limited (CCIL) in Hong Kong. She is a Nominee Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in both roles. Gayatri is the former Chief Operating Officer, Asia Pacific Global Capital Markets for Morgan Stanley, and served as the Director of Finance and Philanthropic Partnerships for the Centre for Asian Philanthropy and Society in Hong Kong. Gayatri earned her MBA from Columbia Business School (Beta Gamma Sigma) and a BS in Applied Mathematics from Carnegie Mellon University.
"As more Nominee Directors from the IFC complete our program, I become increasingly impressed by the caliber of board members their portfolio has deployed," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Gayatri is a fine example, bringing her extensive investment, banking and operations experience to critical risk committee work at two financial services companies serving Asian markets. We're thrilled to count her as a graduate of our program."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
"I found the Board Members' Course on Risk® highly educational and insightful, covering a comprehensive range of relevant and contemporary topics," said Ms. Bery. "I highly recommend it to any director who wants to enhance their board risk governance skills and effectiveness in their board role."
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. It is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
