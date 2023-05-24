Submit Release
PDC Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Shares

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PDCE) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share on PDC’s outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on June 22, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 8, 2023.

About PDC Energy, Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc. is a domestic independent exploration and production company that acquires, explores and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs, with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and Delaware Basin in west Texas. Its operations in the Wattenberg Field are focused in the horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays and its Delaware Basin operations are primarily focused in the horizontal Wolfcamp zones.

Contacts:   Aaron Vandeford
    Director Investor Relations
    303-381-9493
    Aaron.Vandeford@pdce.com


