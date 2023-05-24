[Latest] Global Commercial Aircraft Market Size/Share Worth USD 344 Billion by 2030 at a 4% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Commercial Aircraft Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 151 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 171 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 344 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are The Boeing Co., Embraer SA, Airbus SE, Dassault Aviation SA, Bombardier Inc., Textron Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd., Piaggio Aero Industries SpA, Avions de transport regional, and others.

"According to the latest research study, the demand for global Commercial Aircraft Market Share & Size was valued at approximately USD 151 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 171 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 344 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030."

CMI research report offers a 360-degree view of the Commercial Aircraft market’s drivers and restraints, coupled with the impact they have on demand during the projection period. Also, the report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis for the Commercial Aircraft market.

Commercial Aircraft Market: Overview

Commercial aeroplanes transport massive amounts of freight or millions of passengers in hours from one end of the world to the other. After the Second World War, commercial aviation saw a boom that can be primarily traced to the crude conversion of ex-military aircraft to carry either freight or passengers.

Growth Factors

The worldwide commercial aircraft market is expanding as a result of several factors. The recent increase in air traffic has been one of the main forces behind the market’s expansion. Particularly emerging economies make significant contributions in these areas, promoting the global commercial aircraft market’s growth. The introduction of new air routes to increase global connectivity has been a significant driver in the growth of the worldwide market. Airline corporations are growing their fleet of planes as a result of it.

The need to acquire the newest commercial aircraft is fueled in part by this. The middle-class population has also experienced a significant economic expansion in recent years. This, together with the expanding trend and rising popularity of international travel, is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global market.

The airline industry’s ambitions for destination development and fleet modernization are gradually reviving the aircraft market, bolstering the order books of aircraft OEMs. Concerning aircraft OEMs, the order backlog is still substantial. Airbus stated that there were 7,036 jets on backorder as of the end of November 2021. Boeing had 4,210 aeroplanes on order. These figures show that, notwithstanding the decline in airline demand, commercial aircraft deliveries will proceed at a healthy rate over the anticipated period.

Segmental Overview

The Commercial Aircraft market is segmented into aircraft types. In 2021, the narrow-body aircraft category had the biggest market share.

Due to their benefits, including cheap operating costs and fuel economy on short-haul routes, newer-generation narrow-body aircraft have seen a huge increase in demand in recent years. This is a result of the success of the low-cost carrier business model.

Longer flight distances are now possible with the more recent generation of narrow-body aircraft thanks to technological developments. The B737 and A320 aircraft families from Boeing and Airbus rank among the most popular in aviation history. Also, Airbus delivered 484 narrow-body aircraft in 2020 compared to 43 delivered by Boeing.

Additionally, Airbus has delivered 460 narrow-body aircraft in the first eleven months of 2021, while Boeing has delivered 230. Boeing’s orders and delivery of single-aisle narrow-body aircraft have been affected by the B737 MAX difficulties. However, Boeing is once more seeking to improve its sales share in the market as the aircraft returns to service at the end of 2020.

The respective Russian and Chinese manufacturers intend to compete with the current market leaders like Airbus and Boeing in the narrow-body aircraft segment, with the first deliveries of the MC-21 and COMAC C919 models anticipated in the next years. Additionally, as domestic passenger demand is predicted to rebound more quickly than global passenger demand during the forecast period, there will likely be a continued high demand for narrow-body aircraft.

Regional Overview

Currently, Asia Pacific is dominating the worldwide market for commercial aeroplanes. The regional market’s dominance results from the rising volume of aircraft procurement. In addition, a recent increase in air passenger traffic is also assisting in the market’s growth. Developing countries like China and India are seeing rapid changes in their domestic air traffic cultures, helping the Asia Pacific region of the commercial aircraft market. Additionally, opening new air routes and introducing next-generation aircraft contribute to the market’s expansion.

Competitive Landscape/ Key Players Insights

The development of newer aircraft will assist the OEMs in luring more airline clients in the coming years as airlines seek aircraft with higher fuel efficiency and range.

Our market analysis includes a section specifically devoted to key players operating in the Commercial Aircraft Market . Our analysts give an overview of each player’s financial statements, along with product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section includes key development strategies, market share analysis, and market positioning analysis of the mentioned competitors globally.

2022: As airlines seek more fuel-efficient aircraft, Boeing’s final 747 rolled out of the massive factory north of Seattle, ending the jumbo jet’s more than 50-year production run.

Some of the prominent players

The Boeing Co.

Embraer SA

Airbus SE

Dassault Aviation SA

Bombardier, Inc.

Textron, Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

Pilatus Aircraft Ltd.

Piaggio Aero Industries SpA

Avions de transport regional

Others

Competitive Landscape

The Boeing Company and Airbus SE control a sizable portion of the market revenue for commercial aircraft, which is highly concentrated. Embraer SA, Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd, and Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation also hold a sizeable portion of the market.

As the implementation of new safety regulations and emission norms necessitates the integration of sophisticated subsystems and cutting-edge technologies onboard commercial aircraft, several commercial aircraft manufacturers are currently concentrating on developing newer generation commercial aircraft.

The competitive landscape of the Commercial Aircraft industry gives information about the competitors. The company’s financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in R&D, global presence, new market initiatives, sites & facilities, company strengths & weaknesses, product release, product width and breadth, and application dominance are among the details that are included. The data points mentioned above only pertain to the companies’ market focus on Commercial Aircraft.

2022: Since January, Tata Sons has owned a revitalized Air India (AI), and the airline is getting close to placing a massive aircraft order for about 500 aircraft. AI plans to purchase 100 twin-aisle aircraft and 400 single-aisle jetliners. It continued that the orders might comprise Airbus A350s and Boeing 787/777 twin-aisle aircraft, and the total value of the agreement would be $100 billion at the time of publication. The number of aircraft ordered could change if options are later exercised because the order numbers could comprise both firm orders and options.

2022: United Airlines placed a sizable order for at least 200 Boeing aircraft, split between the 737 Max and the 787 Dreamline.

2022: In a St. Louis center for advanced manufacturing innovation, Boeing has invested $5 million.

2022: A sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) business will be supported by investments from Qantas and Airbus totalling up to $200 million.

The global Commercial Aircraft market is segmented as follows:

By Aircraft Type

Cargo Aircraft

Widebody Aircraft

Narrowbody Aircraft

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

