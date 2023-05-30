Ronn Torossian Announces Press Release Headline Tips

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Although there are no specific rules in terms of how a company should be wording its headlines for press releases, there are some common elements that every headline of a press release tends to share. In fact, the headline of a press release is the first thing that journalists see when they receive a pitch from a company, which is why it's important to make it sound as good as possible to grab their attention and motivate them to read the rest of the press release. This is a key element of successful public relations.

Questions

One of the best ways for a company to grab the attention of the target audience, whether that's going to be a journalist or readers of a media outlet, is by simply asking a question. By asking questions, companies can make other people curious about the story that's being described in the body of the press release and get them to be more engaged and involved. That's because if they want to find the answer to the question in the headline, they will have to read through the rest of the content.

Keywords

Another way for companies to grab the attention of the target audience with their press release's headline is by putting a keyword inside of it to ensure that the press release will show up on search engine results pages, whenever someone searches for that specific topic. Additionally, if a company includes a few different targeted keywords in the headline, that headline is going to become a lot more relevant to multiple types of searches and users.

Versions

Before a company gets a chance to start sending out its press releases to journalists and media outlets, it's important to refine and perfect the headline. By creating a few different versions of the title that say the same thing, it's going to be a lot easier for the company to figure out which specific headline will fit with the rest of the content in the best way.

However, it's also important to remember that companies need to avoid using generic headlines so that their press release will easily be able to stand out from all the other ones that are about the same topic. After all, if a press release headline isn't interesting enough, the journalists probably won't want to read the rest of the press release itself or cover it in the news cycle. That also means companies must avoid being repetitive in the headline if they want to make a catchier title for their press releases. It's best to think outside the box and avoid using words twice, as well as not using words that any of the market competitors have previously used when talking about the same topic.

Words and length

Finally, when most people come across a press release, they're not going to read it if its headline is too long, or even too short. The best length for a press release headline is around 10 words, which is enough to grab the attention of the target audience and make them want to learn more about the subject. That means companies can include as much information as they can in the headline, but they should also avoid using any technical language or jargon, which might make the headline confusing or unclear.

Ronn Torossian is Chairman of 5WPR, a leading PR firm.