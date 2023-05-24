KS Bancorp, Inc. Announces Executive Leadership Change, Appoints New President and CEO

/EIN News/ -- SMITHFIELD, N.C., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KS Bancorp’s Board of Directors announced leadership transitions effective May 19, 2023.

The Board of Directors has appointed Earl W. Worley, Jr., President and CEO of KS Bancorp, Inc., the holding company of KS Bank, Inc. Mr. Worley currently serves as President and CEO of KS Bank and has thirty-one (31) years of bank management experience. He has served in his current role since January 2022. Prior to being named President and CEO of KS Bank, Mr. Worley served as Chief Operating Officer of the bank from 2010 until 2022. Mr. Worley has been employed with KS Bank since 1992 in various roles.

Harold T. Keen, who has been President and CEO of KS Bancorp, Inc. since July 1990, has retired from the Board of Directors. Mr. Keen has been appointed President Emeritus of both KS Bancorp, Inc. and KS Bank, Inc. and has entered into a consulting agreement with the Board of Directors. Prior to becoming President Emeritus, Mr. Keen served as President and CEO of KS Bancorp, Inc. and Executive Vice Chairman of KS Bank.

Mr. Keen stated, “It has been my honor to serve as President and CEO of KS Bancorp for the past thirty-two and a half years. As President Emeritus, I look forward to consulting with the Board and continue to concentrate my efforts toward customer acquisition and service to the community organizations of which I am a part of.”

James C. Parker, Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated, “We are pleased to promote Earl to the position of President and CEO of KS Bancorp, Inc. as part of our continued leadership plan of transition. In addition, we are grateful to Mr. Keen for his years of service, and we look forward to working with him on a consultative basis as President Emeritus.”

About KS Bank: For over 99 years, KS Bank has served the Triangle East region of North Carolina. KS Bank, a state-chartered savings bank, is a community-oriented financial institution offering a broad array of competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and families. KS Bank offers retail and commercial lending and deposit services, mortgage products, and wealth management services through its Trust Division. KS Bank corporate office is located in Smithfield, NC and operates nine financial centers in Johnston, Wake, Wilson, and Wayne Counties. A Loan Production Office is located in Dunn, NC. To learn more about KS Bank call 919.938.3101, visit ksbankinc.com or connect with them on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Earl W. Worley Jr.

President and CEO of KS Bancorp

919-938-2650

Regina J Smith

Chief Financial Officer

(919) 938-3101