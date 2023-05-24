Dr. Shay Markovitch

Cosmetic Dentist, Dr. Shay Markovitch, Now Offers Invisalign and Lumineers

PELHAM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Shay Markovitch is proud to announce that he is now offering Invisalign and Lumineers. While making the announcement, Dr. Markovitch stated that, a healthy, radiant smile is a powerful asset that can boost self-confidence and leave a lasting impression, and that Invisalign and Lumineers are the best pathways to achieve it. To use his words,

In the world of modern dentistry, two remarkable innovations, Invisalign and Lumineers, have revolutionized the way individuals can achieve a straight, attractive smile. These advanced orthodontic treatments offer numerous benefits and are increasingly gaining recognition for their remarkable results.

Invisalign, Dr. Markovitch noted, is a popular alternative to traditional braces, and has transformed the orthodontic landscape. This innovative treatment, according to Dr. Markovitch, utilizes a series of clear, removable aligners to gradually straighten teeth. Unlike conventional metal braces, Markovitch said, Invisalign aligners are virtually invisible, allowing individuals to discreetly correct misaligned teeth without feeling self-conscious about their appearance. The aligners are custom-made to fit snugly over the teeth, providing gentle yet effective pressure to shift them into proper alignment.

Dr. Markovitch also added that the importance of Invisalign goes beyond its cosmetic benefits. In his view, misaligned teeth can lead to various oral health issues, including difficulty in cleaning between teeth, increased risk of tooth decay, gum disease, and even jaw joint disorders. He noted that,

Invisalign helps address these concerns by improving dental alignment, making it easier to maintain proper oral hygiene and reducing the risk of dental complications in the long run.

In addition to Invisalign, Dr. Markovitch highlighted the importance of Lumineers as a transformative solution for individuals seeking a flawless smile. Dr. Markovitch noted that, Lumineers are ultra-thin, custom-made porcelain veneers that are bonded to the front surface of teeth to enhance their appearance. He added that, these veneers are incredibly versatile and can address a range of cosmetic dental concerns, including chipped, stained, or misshapen teeth.

Dr. Markovich also added that, Lumineers offer several advantages over traditional veneers. For instance, they require minimal preparation of the natural teeth, preserving much of the tooth structure. The application process is non-invasive and generally pain-free, allowing individuals to achieve a stunning smile without significant discomfort. Lumineers, Dr. Markovich said, also provide a long-lasting solution, as they are durable and resistant to staining, maintaining their brilliance for years to come.

In Dr. Markovich’s view, the importance of Invisalign and Lumineers lies not only in their transformative effects but also in their positive impact on individuals' overall well-being. Dr. Markovich stated that, a confident smile can significantly improve self-esteem, social interactions, and professional success. By straightening misaligned teeth or enhancing the appearance of teeth with Lumineers, Dr. Markovitch said, individuals can experience a newfound sense of self-assurance, leading to improved quality of life.

Furthermore, Dr. Markovich noted that, Invisalign and Lumineers offer convenient and time-efficient treatment options. He stated that, Invisalign aligners can be easily removed for eating, brushing, and flossing, allowing individuals to maintain their oral hygiene routine without any disruption. The treatment, he noted, typically requires fewer dental visits compared to traditional braces. Similarly, Lumineers can often be applied in just a few visits, providing individuals with a quick and efficient solution for smile enhancement, said Dr. Markovitch.

Dr. Markovitch has more than 20-years of experience in both cosmetic and general dentistry. He is a certified Invisalign® and Lumineers® provider and has used his skill to help many people achieve beautiful smiles.