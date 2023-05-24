Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,738 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,832 in the last 365 days.

StepStone Group Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A common stock, and a supplemental dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A common stock, both payable on June 30, 2023, to the holders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2023.

StepStone issued a full detailed presentation of its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 results, which can be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com or by clicking here.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company’s results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. The conference call will also be made available on the Shareholders section of the Company's website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (United States) or 1-201-689-8560 (international).

A replay of the call will also be available approximately two hours after the live event through June 7, 2023. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The replay PIN is 13737647. The replay can also be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company's website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com.

About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory, data and administrative services to its clients. As of March 31, 2023, StepStone was responsible for approximately $621 billion of total capital, including $138 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “plan” and “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current plans, estimates and expectations and are inherently uncertain. The inclusion of any forward-looking information in this release should not be regarded as a representation that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, global and domestic market and business conditions, successful execution of business and growth strategies and regulatory factors relevant to our business, as well as assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity and the risks and uncertainties described in greater detail under the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 31, 2022, and in our annual report on Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, as such factors may be updated from time to time. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted revenues, adjusted net income (on both a pre-tax and after-tax basis), adjusted net income per share, fee-related earnings and fee-related earnings margin. We have provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries. For definitions of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to applicable GAAP measures, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”

Financial Highlights and Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics
 
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,   Percentage Change
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts and where noted) March 31,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		     2022     2023     vs.
FQ4'22		 vs.
FY'22
Financial Highlights                      
GAAP Results                      
Management and advisory fees, net $ 112,229   $ 116,732   $ 119,121   $ 128,753   $ 132,573     $ 380,257   $ 497,179     18% 31%
Total revenues   364,690     (77,218 )   (158,495 )   (4,235 )   172,374       1,365,525     (67,574 )   (53)% na
Net income (loss)   103,607     (21,471 )   (67,065 )   (13,555 )   56,816       484,281     (45,275 )   (45)% na
Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock:                      
Basic $ 0.69   $ (0.18 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (0.11 ) $ 0.46     $ 3.89   $ (0.30 )   (33)% na
Diluted $ 0.69   $ (0.18 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (0.11 ) $ 0.46     $ 3.84   $ (0.30 )   (33)% na
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock – Basic   60,792,227     61,144,139     61,407,834     62,192,899     62,805,788       49,833,760     61,884,671        
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock – Diluted   64,238,991     61,144,139     61,407,834     62,192,899     65,831,409       53,600,250     61,884,671        
Quarterly dividend per share of Class A common stock(1) $ 0.15   $ 0.20   $ 0.20   $ 0.20   $ 0.20     $ 0.44   $ 0.80     33% 82%
Supplemental dividend per share of Class A common stock(1) $   $   $   $   $     $   $     na na
Accrued carried interest allocations $ 1,480,515   $ 1,366,314   $ 1,189,323   $ 1,126,386   $ 1,227,173           (17)%  
                       
Non-GAAP Results(2)                      
Management and advisory fees, net(3) $ 112,229   $ 116,732   $ 119,121   $ 128,753   $ 132,720     $ 380,257   $ 497,326     18% 31%
Adjusted revenues   145,109     190,339     150,638     148,053     152,940       594,006     641,970     5% 8%
Fee-related earnings (“FRE”)   35,882     36,617     39,044     42,701     37,796       122,242     156,158     5% 28%
Fee-related earnings margin(4)   32 %   31 %   33 %   33 %   28 %     32 %   31 %      
Gross realized performance fees   32,880     73,607     31,517     19,300     20,220       213,749     144,644     (39)% (32)%
Adjusted net income (“ANI”)   43,714     47,134     37,261     31,153     27,115       172,943     142,663     (38)% (18)%
Adjusted weighted-average shares   114,663,599     114,466,962     114,606,326     114,651,163     114,765,635       107,191,661     114,618,105        
ANI per share $ 0.38   $ 0.41   $ 0.33   $ 0.27   $ 0.24     $ 1.61   $ 1.24     (37)% (23)%
                       
Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics(in billions)                      
Assets under management (“AUM”)(5) $ 134.5   $ 136.5   $ 135.0   $ 134.0   $ 138.4           3%  
Assets under advisement (“AUA”)(5)   435.9     451.9     466.7     468.0     482.2           11%  
Fee-earning AUM (“FEAUM”)   75.2     78.6     80.1     83.0     85.4           14%  
Undeployed fee-earning capital (“UFEC”)   17.0     17.1     16.5     14.0     15.7           (8)%  

_______________________________
(1) Dividends paid, as reported in this table, relate to the preceding quarterly period in which they were earned.
(2) Adjusted revenues, fee-related earnings, fee-related earnings margin, adjusted net income, adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are non-GAAP measures. See the definitions of these measures and reconciliations to the respective, most comparable GAAP measures under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”
(3) Excludes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds. See reconciliation of GAAP measures to adjusted measures that follows.
(4) Fee-related earnings margin is calculated by dividing fee-related earnings by management and advisory fees, net.
(5) AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented. Does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to 100 days, or 114 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available 100 days, or 114 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.     


StepStone Group Inc.
GAAP Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
  As of March 31,
    2023     2022
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 102,565   $ 116,386
Restricted cash   955     1,063
Fees and accounts receivable   44,450     34,141
Due from affiliates   54,322     19,369
Investments:      
Investments in funds   115,187     107,045
Accrued carried interest allocations   1,227,173     1,480,515
Legacy Greenspring investments in funds and accrued carried interest allocations(1)   770,652     1,334,581
Deferred income tax assets   44,358     27,866
Lease right-of-use assets, net   101,130     61,065
Other assets and receivables   44,060     27,426
Intangibles, net   354,645     398,126
Goodwill   580,542     580,542
Assets of Consolidated Funds:      
Cash and cash equivalents   25,997    
Investments, at fair value   30,595    
Other assets   772    
Total assets $ 3,497,403   $ 4,188,125
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 89,396   $ 80,541
Accrued compensation and benefits   66,614     46,397
Accrued carried interest-related compensation   644,517     763,557
Legacy Greenspring accrued carried interest-related compensation(1)   617,994     1,140,101
Due to affiliates   205,424     199,355
Lease liabilities   121,224     70,965
Debt obligations   98,351     62,879
Liabilities of Consolidated Funds:      
Other liabilities   566    
Total liabilities   1,844,086     2,363,795
Redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds   24,530    
Stockholders’ equity:      
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 650,000,000 authorized; 62,834,791 and 61,141,306 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively   63     61
Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 125,000,000 authorized; 46,420,141 and 47,149,673 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively   46     48
Additional paid-in capital   610,567     587,243
Retained earnings   160,430     229,615
Accumulated other comprehensive income   461     658
Total StepStone Group Inc. stockholders’ equity   771,567     817,625
Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries   36,380     32,063
Non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities(1)   152,658     194,480
Non-controlling interests in the Partnership   668,182     780,162
Total stockholders’ equity   1,628,787     1,824,330
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,497,403   $ 4,188,125

(1) Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.


StepStone Group Inc.
GAAP Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,   Year Ended March 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenues              
Management and advisory fees, net $ 132,573     $ 112,229     $ 497,179     $ 380,257  
Performance fees:              
Incentive fees   1,318       5,588       9,663       11,593  
Carried interest allocations:              
Realized   18,693       31,665       131,089       200,718  
Unrealized   100,753       133,062       (253,342 )     585,851  
Total carried interest allocations   119,446       164,727       (122,253 )     786,569  
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations(1)   (80,963 )     82,146       (452,163 )     187,106  
Total revenues   172,374       364,690       (67,574 )     1,365,525  
Expenses              
Compensation and benefits:              
Cash-based compensation   69,990       59,265       252,180       197,482  
Equity-based compensation   9,335       3,633       24,940       13,996  
Performance fee-related compensation:              
Realized   12,755       5,086       79,846       91,208  
Unrealized   53,515       84,757       (119,039 )     312,903  
Total performance fee-related compensation   66,270       89,843       (39,193 )     404,111  
Legacy Greenspring performance fee-related compensation(1)   (80,963 )     82,146       (452,163 )     187,106  
Total compensation and benefits   64,632       234,887       (214,236 )     802,695  
General, administrative and other   35,612       38,419       147,159       110,468  
Total expenses   100,244       273,306       (67,077 )     913,163  
Other income (expense)              
Investment income (loss)   2,964       5,319       (2,509 )     26,160  
Legacy Greenspring investment income (loss)(1)   (11,148 )     14,696       (44,075 )     32,586  
Investment income of Consolidated Funds   4,420             9,315        
Interest income   853       8       1,921       337  
Interest expense   (1,674 )     (476 )     (4,189 )     (1,113 )
Other income (loss)   (40 )     4,911       (1,420 )     2,249  
Total other income (expense)   (4,625 )     24,458       (40,957 )     60,219  
Income (loss) before income tax   67,505       115,842       (41,454 )     512,581  
Income tax expense   10,689       12,235       3,821       28,300  
Net income (loss)   56,816       103,607       (45,275 )     484,281  
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries   9,358       7,871       35,194       26,608  
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities(1)   (11,148 )     14,696       (44,075 )     32,586  
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in the Partnership   28,420       39,225       (19,772 )     231,202  
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds   1,385             1,776        
Net income (loss) attributable to StepStone Group Inc. $ 28,801     $ 41,815     $ (18,398 )   $ 193,885  
Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock:              
Basic $ 0.46     $ 0.69     $ (0.30 )   $ 3.89  
Diluted $ 0.46     $ 0.69     $ (0.30 )   $ 3.84  
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock:              
Basic   62,805,788       60,792,227       61,884,671       49,833,760  
Diluted   65,831,409       64,238,991       61,884,671       53,600,250  

(1) Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations

Management and Advisory Fees, Net

The following table presents the components of adjusted management and advisory fees, net.

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands) March 31,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		     2022   2023
Focused commingled funds(1) $ 49,552 $ 52,742 $ 51,553 $ 60,680 $ 62,093   $ 148,725 $ 227,068
Separately managed accounts   47,181   50,460   52,179   53,515   54,033     174,318   210,187
Advisory and other services   14,860   12,984   13,788   13,926   15,546     55,523   56,244
Fund reimbursement revenues(1)   636   546   1,601   632   1,048     1,691   3,827
Management and advisory fees, net $ 112,229 $ 116,732 $ 119,121 $ 128,753 $ 132,720   $ 380,257 $ 497,326

_______________________________
(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.

Adjusted Revenues

Adjusted revenues represents the components of revenues used in the determination of ANI and comprise net management and advisory fees, incentive fees (including the deferred portion) and realized carried interest allocations. We believe adjusted revenues is useful to investors because it presents a measure of realized revenues.

The table below shows a reconciliation of revenues to adjusted revenues.

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands) March 31,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		     2022     2023  
Total revenues $ 364,690   $ (77,218 ) $ (158,495 ) $ (4,235 ) $ 172,374     $ 1,365,525   $ (67,574 )
Unrealized carried interest allocations   (133,062 )   113,950     176,778     63,367     (100,753 )     (585,851 )   253,342  
Deferred incentive fees   (4,373 )       3,683         209       1,438     3,892  
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations   (82,146 )   153,607     128,672     88,921     80,963       (187,106 )   452,163  
Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1)                   147           147  
Adjusted revenues $ 145,109   $ 190,339   $ 150,638   $ 148,053   $ 152,940     $ 594,006   $ 641,970  

_______________________________
(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.

The table below shows a reconciliation of GAAP measures to additional non-GAAP measures. We use the non-GAAP measures presented below as components when calculating ANI and FRE.

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands) March 31,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		     2022     2023  
GAAP management and advisory fees, net $ 112,229   $ 116,732   $ 119,121   $ 128,753   $ 132,573     $ 380,257   $ 497,179  
Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1)                   147           147  
Management and advisory fees, net $ 112,229   $ 116,732   $ 119,121   $ 128,753   $ 132,720     $ 380,257   $ 497,326  
                 
GAAP cash-based compensation $ 59,265   $ 60,061   $ 59,501   $ 62,628   $ 69,990     $ 197,482   $ 252,180  
Adjustments(2)   (2,306 )   (691 )   (740 )   (520 )   (653 )     (2,413 )   (2,604 )
Adjusted cash-based compensation $ 56,959   $ 59,370   $ 58,761   $ 62,108   $ 69,337     $ 195,069   $ 249,576  
                 
GAAP equity-based compensation $ 3,633   $ 3,714   $ 3,783   $ 8,108   $ 9,335     $ 13,996   $ 24,940  
Adjustments(3)   (3,212 )   (3,071 )   (3,125 )   (7,444 )   (8,274 )     (13,174 )   (21,914 )
Adjusted equity-based compensation $ 421   $ 643   $ 658   $ 664   $ 1,061     $ 822   $ 3,026  
                 
GAAP general, administrative and other $ 38,419   $ 34,232   $ 33,733   $ 43,582   $ 35,612     $ 110,468   $ 147,159  
Adjustments(4)   (19,452 )   (14,130 )   (13,075 )   (20,302 )   (11,086 )     (48,344 )   (58,593 )
Adjusted general, administrative and other $ 18,967   $ 20,102   $ 20,658   $ 23,280   $ 24,526     $ 62,124   $ 88,566  
                 
GAAP interest income $ 8   $ 11   $ 356   $ 701   $ 853     $ 337   $ 1,921  
Interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds(5)                   (195 )         (195 )
Non-GAAP interest income $ 8   $ 11   $ 356   $ 701   $ 658     $ 337   $ 1,726  
                 
GAAP other income (loss) $ 4,911   $ (1,104 ) $ (634 ) $ 358   $ (40 )   $ 2,249   $ (1,420 )
Adjustments(6)   (4,951 )               86       (3,560 )   86  
Adjusted other income (loss) $ (40 ) $ (1,104 ) $ (634 ) $ 358   $ 46     $ (1,311 ) $ (1,334 )

______________________________
(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2) Reflects the removal of severance and compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out.
(3) Reflects the removal of equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in connection with the Private Wealth Transaction.
(4) Reflects the removal of lease remeasurement adjustments, accelerated depreciation of leasehold improvements for changes in lease terms, amortization of intangibles, transaction-related costs and other non-core operating income and expenses.
(5) Reflects the removal of interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds.
(6) Reflects the removal of amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss) and the removal of the impact of consolidation of the Consolidated Funds.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income, or “ANI”, is a non-GAAP performance measure that we present on a pre-tax and after-tax basis used to evaluate profitability. ANI represents the after-tax net realized income attributable to us. The components of revenues used in the determination of ANI (“adjusted revenues”) comprise net management and advisory fees, incentive fees (including the deferred portion) and realized carried interest allocations. In addition, ANI excludes: (a) unrealized carried interest allocation revenues and related compensation, (b) unrealized investment income, (c) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in connection with the Private Wealth Transaction, (d) amortization of intangibles and (e) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance, including charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, contract terminations and employee severance. ANI does not reflect legacy Greenspring carried interest allocation revenues, legacy Greenspring carried interest-related compensation and legacy Greenspring investment income as none of the economics are attributable to us. ANI is income before taxes fully taxed at our blended statutory rate. We believe ANI and adjusted revenues are useful to investors because they enable investors to evaluate the performance of our business across reporting periods.

Fee-Related Earnings

Fee-related earnings, or “FRE”, is a non-GAAP performance measure used to monitor our baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees. FRE is a component of ANI and comprises net adjusted management and advisory fees, less adjusted expenses which are operating expenses other than (a) performance fee-related compensation, (b) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in connection with the Private Wealth Transaction, (c) amortization of intangibles, and (d) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance, including charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, contract terminations and employee severance. FRE is presented before income taxes. We believe FRE is useful to investors because it provides additional insight into the operating profitability of our business and our ability to cover direct base compensation and operating expenses from total fee revenue.

Fee-Related Earnings Margin

Fee-related earnings margin is a non-GAAP performance measure which is calculated by dividing fee-related earnings by management and advisory fees, net. We believe fee-related earnings margin is an important measure of profitability on revenues that are largely recurring by nature. We believe fee-related earnings margin is useful to investors because it enables them to better evaluate the operating profitability of our business across periods.

The table below shows a reconciliation of fee-related earnings to fee-related earnings margin.

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands) March 31,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		     2022     2023  
Fee-related earnings $ 35,882   $ 36,617   $ 39,044   $ 42,701   $ 37,796     $ 122,242   $ 156,158  
Management and advisory fees, net   112,229     116,732     119,121     128,753     132,720       380,257     497,326  
Fee-related earnings margin   32 %   31 %   33 %   33 %   28 %     32 %   31 %

Gross Realized Performance Fees

Gross realized performance fees represents realized carried interest allocations and incentive fees, including the deferred portion and excluding legacy Greenspring entities. We believe gross realized performance fees is useful to investors because it presents the total performance fees realized by us.

Net Realized Performance Fees

Net realized performance fees represents gross realized performance fees, less realized performance fee-related compensation and excluding legacy Greenspring entities. We believe net realized performance fees is useful to investors because it presents the performance fees attributable to us, net of amounts paid to employees as performance fee-related compensation.

The table below shows a reconciliation of realized performance fees to gross and net realized performance fees.

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands) March 31,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		     2022     2023  
Realized carried interest allocations(1) $ 31,665   $ 73,607   $ 22,469   $ 16,320   $ 18,693     $ 200,718   $ 131,089  
Incentive fees   5,588         5,365     2,980     1,318       11,593     9,663  
Deferred incentive fees   (4,373 )       3,683         209       1,438     3,892  
Gross realized performance fees   32,880     73,607     31,517     19,300     20,220       213,749     144,644  
Realized performance fee-related compensation(1)   (5,086 )   (41,735 )   (13,630 )   (11,726 )   (12,755 )     (91,208 )   (79,846 )
Net realized performance fees $ 27,794   $ 31,872   $ 17,887   $ 7,574   $ 7,465     $ 122,541   $ 64,798  

_______________________________
(1) Excludes legacy Greenspring entities.

The table below shows a reconciliation of income (loss) before income tax to ANI and FRE.

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands) March 31,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		     2022     2023  
Income (loss) before income tax $ 115,842     (20,185 ) $ (74,487 ) $ (14,287 ) $ 67,505     $ 512,581   $ (41,454 )
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries(1)   (8,759 )   (8,116 )   (9,985 )   (10,802 )   (10,151 )     (28,100 )   (39,054 )
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities   (14,696 )   8,604     15,357     8,966     11,148       (32,586 )   44,075  
Unrealized carried interest allocations   (133,062 )   113,950     176,778     63,367     (100,753 )     (585,851 )   253,342  
Unrealized performance fee-related compensation   84,757     (54,553 )   (86,126 )   (31,875 )   53,515       312,903     (119,039 )
Unrealized investment (income) loss   (3,488 )   3,070     5,795     1,354     (2,207 )     (17,661 )   8,012  
Impact of Consolidated Funds               (4,895 )   (4,002 )         (8,897 )
Deferred incentive fees   (4,373 )       3,683         209       1,438     3,892  
Equity-based compensation(2)   3,212     3,071     3,125     7,444     8,274       13,174     21,914  
Amortization of intangibles   11,049     10,871     10,870     10,870     10,870       24,497     43,481  
Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments through earnings   (4,951 )               (244 )     (3,560 )   (244 )
Non-core items(3)   10,709     3,950     2,945     9,952     733       26,260     17,580  
Pre-tax adjusted net income   56,240     60,662     47,955     40,094     34,897       223,095     183,608  
Income taxes(4)   (12,526 )   (13,528 )   (10,694 )   (8,941 )   (7,782 )     (50,152 )   (40,945 )
Adjusted net income   43,714     47,134     37,261     31,153     27,115       172,943     142,663  
Income taxes(4)   12,526     13,528     10,694     8,941     7,782       50,152     40,945  
Realized carried interest allocations   (31,665 )   (73,607 )   (22,469 )   (16,320 )   (18,693 )     (200,718 )   (131,089 )
Realized performance fee-related compensation(5)   5,086     41,735     13,630     11,726     12,755       91,208     79,846  
Realized investment income   (1,831 )   (1,969 )   (2,104 )   (673 )   (757 )     (8,499 )   (5,503 )
Incentive fees   (5,588 )       (5,365 )   (2,980 )   (1,318 )     (11,593 )   (9,663 )
Deferred incentive fees   4,373         (3,683 )       (209 )     (1,438 )   (3,892 )
Non-GAAP interest income(6)   (8 )   (11 )   (356 )   (701 )   (658 )     (337 )   (1,726 )
Interest expense   476     587     817     1,111     1,674       1,113     4,189  
Adjusted other (income) loss(6)(7)   40     1,104     634     (358 )   (46 )     1,311     1,334  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries(1)   8,759     8,116     9,985     10,802     10,151       28,100     39,054  
Fee-related earnings $ 35,882   $ 36,617   $ 39,044   $ 42,701   $ 37,796     $ 122,242   $ 156,158  

_______________________________
(1) Reflects the portion of pre-tax adjusted net income of our subsidiaries attributable to non-controlling interests:

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands) March 31,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		     2022   2023
Fee-related earnings attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries $ 8,458 $ 8,514   $ 10,149   $ 10,167 $ 9,843   $ 27,583 $ 38,673
Non fee-related earnings (losses) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries   301   (398 )   (164 )   635   308     517   381
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries $ 8,759 $ 8,116   $ 9,985   $ 10,802 $ 10,151   $ 28,100 $ 39,054

(2) Reflects equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in connection with the Private Wealth Transaction.
(3) Includes (income) expense related to the following non-core operating income and expenses:

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands) March 31,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		     2022   2023  
Transaction costs $ 427 $ 3 $   $ 6,812 $ 38     $ 14,247 $ 6,853  
Lease remeasurement adjustments       (2,709 )             (2,709 )
Accelerated depreciation of leasehold improvements for changes in lease terms       210     631   631         1,472  
Severance costs   1,518   44   134     42   73       1,625   293  
(Gain) loss on change in fair value for contingent consideration obligation   7,976   3,256   4,704     1,989   (588 )     9,600   9,361  
Compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out   788   647   606     478   579       788   2,310  
Total non-core operating income and expenses $ 10,709 $ 3,950 $ 2,945   $ 9,952 $ 733     $ 26,260 $ 17,580  

(4) Represents corporate income taxes at a blended statutory rate applied to pre-tax adjusted net income:

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,
  March 31,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		   2022   2023  
Federal statutory rate 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 %   21.0 % 21.0 %
Combined state, local and foreign rate 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 %   1.5 % 1.3 %
Blended statutory rate 22.3 % 22.3 % 22.3 % 22.3 % 22.3 %   22.5 % 22.3 %

The decrease in the blended statutory rate for fiscal 2023 compared to fiscal 2022 was due to updates in our state apportionment. The three months ended March 31, 2022 reflect a true-up to adjust fiscal 2022 to a blended statutory rate of 22.5%.

(5) Includes carried interest-related compensation expense related to the portion of net carried interest allocation revenue attributable to equity holders of the Company’s consolidated subsidiaries that are not 100% owned:

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands) March 31,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		     2022   2023
Realized carried interest-related compensation $ 1,307 $ 4,397 $ 2,412 $ 2,208 $ 2,358   $ 1,804 $ 11,375

(6) Excludes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds.
(7) Excludes amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss) ($244 thousand and $4,951 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $244 thousand and $3,560 thousand in fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022, respectively).

Adjusted Net Income Per Share

ANI per share measures our per-share earnings assuming all Class B units and Class C units in the Partnership were exchanged for Class A common stock in SSG, including the dilutive impact of outstanding equity-based awards. ANI per share is calculated as ANI divided by adjusted shares outstanding. We believe ANI per share is useful to investors because it enables them to better evaluate per-share operating performance across reporting periods.

The following table shows a reconciliation of diluted weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding to adjusted shares outstanding used in the computation of ANI per share.

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,
  March 31,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		     2022   2023
Adjusted net income $ 43,714 $ 47,134 $ 37,261 $ 31,153 $ 27,115   $ 172,943 $ 142,663
                 
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – Basic   60,792,227   61,144,139   61,407,834   62,192,899   62,805,788     49,833,760   61,884,671
Assumed vesting of RSUs   982,028   798,326   913,479   457,818   524,576     1,289,809   669,966
Assumed vesting and exchange of Class B2 units   2,464,736   2,448,833   2,466,194   2,486,197   2,501,045     2,476,681   2,475,501
Exchange of Class B units in the Partnership(1)   47,495,784   47,146,840   46,889,995   46,662,062   46,420,141     52,028,095   46,780,724
Exchange of Class C units in the Partnership(2)   2,928,824   2,928,824   2,928,824   2,852,187   2,514,085     1,563,316   2,807,243
Adjusted shares   114,663,599   114,466,962   114,606,326   114,651,163   114,765,635     107,191,661   114,618,105
                 
Adjusted net income per share $ 0.38 $ 0.41 $ 0.33 $ 0.27 $ 0.24   $ 1.61 $ 1.24

_______________________________
(1) Assumes the full exchange of Class B units in the Partnership for Class A common stock of SSG pursuant to the Class B Exchange Agreement.
(2) Assumes the full exchange of Class C units in the Partnership for Class A common stock of SSG pursuant to the Class C Exchange Agreement.

Key Operating Metrics

We monitor certain operating metrics that are either common to the asset management industry or that we believe provide important data regarding our business.

Fee-Earning AUM

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,   Percentage
Change
(in millions) March 31,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		     2022     2023     vs. FQ4'22
Separately Managed Accounts                    
Beginning balance $ 45,899   $ 49,586   $ 52,198   $ 52,881   $ 53,420     $ 40,561   $ 49,586     16 %
Contributions(1)   5,150     3,371     1,760     2,149     2,378       11,839     9,658     (54)%
Distributions(2)   (1,398 )   (445 )   (588 )   (2,178 )   (997 )     (3,235 )   (4,208 )   (29)%
Market value, FX and other(4)   (65 )   (314 )   (489 )   568     544       421     309     na
Ending balance $ 49,586   $ 52,198   $ 52,881   $ 53,420   $ 55,345     $ 49,586   $ 55,345     12 %
                     
Focused Commingled Funds                    
Beginning balance $ 25,333   $ 25,587   $ 26,352   $ 27,236   $ 29,565     $ 11,447   $ 25,587     17 %
Contributions(1)   1,088     1,160     1,139     2,497     713       4,364     5,509     (34)%
Distributions(2)   (814 )   (382 )   (304 )   (168 )   (308 )     (1,564 )   (1,162 )   (62)%
Acquisitions(3)                         11,407         na
Market value, FX and other(4)   (20 )   (13 )   49         116       (67 )   152     na
Ending balance $ 25,587   $ 26,352   $ 27,236   $ 29,565   $ 30,086     $ 25,587   $ 30,086     18 %
                     
Total                    
Beginning balance $ 71,232   $ 75,173   $ 78,550   $ 80,117   $ 82,985     $ 52,008   $ 75,173     16 %
Contributions(1)   6,238     4,531     2,899     4,646     3,091       16,203     15,167     (50)%
Distributions(2)   (2,212 )   (827 )   (892 )   (2,346 )   (1,305 )     (4,799 )   (5,370 )   (41)%
Acquisitions(3)                         11,407         na
Market value, FX and other(4)   (85 )   (327 )   (440 )   568     660       354     461     na
Ending balance $ 75,173   $ 78,550   $ 80,117   $ 82,985   $ 85,431     $ 75,173   $ 85,431     14 %

_______________________________
(1) Contributions consist of new capital commitments that earn fees on committed capital and capital contributions to funds and accounts that earn fees on net invested capital or NAV.
(2) Distributions consist of returns of capital from funds and accounts that pay fees on net invested capital or NAV and reductions in fee-earning AUM from funds that moved from a committed capital to net invested capital fee basis or from funds and accounts that no longer pay fees.
(3) Fiscal 2022 includes $11.4 billion of focused commingled funds added as a result of the Greenspring acquisition.
(4) Market value, FX and other primarily consist of changes in market value appreciation (depreciation) for funds that pay on NAV and the effect of foreign exchange rate changes on non-U.S. dollar denominated commitments.

Asset Class Summary

  Three Months Ended   Percentage
Change
(in millions) March 31,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		   vs. FQ4'22
FEAUM              
Private equity $ 40,396 $ 41,944 $ 42,781 $ 45,048 $ 45,766   13 %
Real estate   4,824   5,417   5,367   5,541   6,030   25 %
Infrastructure   17,737   18,395   18,592   18,314   19,274   9 %
Private debt   12,216   12,794   13,377   14,082   14,361   18 %
Total $ 75,173 $ 78,550 $ 80,117 $ 82,985 $ 85,431   14 %
               
Separately managed accounts $ 49,586 $ 52,198 $ 52,881 $ 53,420 $ 55,345   12 %
Focused commingled funds   25,587   26,352   27,236   29,565   30,086   18 %
Total $ 75,173 $ 78,550 $ 80,117 $ 82,985 $ 85,431   14 %
               
AUM(1)              
Private equity $ 75,593 $ 75,683 $ 72,169 $ 70,868 $ 71,611   (5 )%
Real estate   10,546   10,938   11,516   11,372   12,891   22 %
Infrastructure   26,027   26,285   27,749   27,324   27,285   5 %
Private debt   22,326   23,631   23,583   24,437   26,592   19 %
Total $ 134,492 $ 136,537 $ 135,017 $ 134,001 $ 138,379   3 %
               
Separately managed accounts $ 78,615 $ 79,504 $ 78,625 $ 77,797 $ 82,243   5 %
Focused commingled funds   43,866   44,658   43,928   43,289   43,062   (2 )%
Advisory AUM   12,011   12,375   12,464   12,915   13,074   9 %
Total $ 134,492 $ 136,537 $ 135,017 $ 134,001 $ 138,379   3 %
               
Advisory AUA              
Private equity $ 227,593 $ 234,368 $ 239,640 $ 239,270 $ 242,461   7 %
Real estate   149,492   156,851   162,691   164,072   171,668   15 %
Infrastructure   43,633   45,000   47,538   47,833   50,700   16 %
Private debt   15,177   15,661   16,831   16,823   17,362   14 %
Total $ 435,895 $ 451,880 $ 466,700 $ 467,998 $ 482,191   11 %
               
Total capital responsibility(2) $ 570,387 $ 588,417 $ 601,717 $ 601,999 $ 620,570   9 %

_____________________________
Note: Amounts may not sum to total due to rounding. AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented. Does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to 100 days, or 114 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available 100 days, or 114 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

(1) Allocation of AUM by asset class is presented by underlying investment asset classification.
(2) Total capital responsibility equals assets under management (AUM) plus assets under advisement (AUA).

Contacts

Shareholder Relations:
Seth Weiss
shareholders@stepstonegroup.com 
1-212-351-6106

Media:
Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick, ICR
StepStonePR@icrinc.com 
1-203-682-8268

Glossary

Assets under management, or “AUM”, primarily reflects the assets associated with our SMAs and focused commingled funds. We classify assets as AUM if we have full discretion over the investment decisions in an account or have responsibility or custody of assets. Although management fees are based on a variety of factors and are not linearly correlated with AUM, we believe AUM is a useful metric for assessing the relative size and scope of our asset management business.

Our AUM is calculated as the sum of (i) the net asset value (“NAV”) of client portfolio assets, including the StepStone Funds and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments and the StepStone Funds. Our AUM reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our funds and accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUM does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUM as of March 31, 2023 reflects final data for the prior period (December 31, 2022), adjusted for net new client account activity through March 31, 2023. NAV data for underlying investments is as of December 31, 2022, as reported by underlying managers up to 114 days following December 31, 2022. When NAV data is not available 114 days following December 31, 2022, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

Assets under advisement, or “AUA”, consists of client assets for which we do not have full discretion to make investment decisions but play a role in advising the client or monitoring their investments. We generally earn revenue for advisory-related services on a contractual fixed fee basis. Advisory-related services include asset allocation, strategic planning, development of investment policies and guidelines, screening and recommending investments, legal negotiations, monitoring and reporting on investments, and investment manager review and due diligence. Advisory fees vary by client based on the scope of services, investment activity and other factors. Most of our advisory fees are fixed, and therefore, increases or decreases in AUA do not necessarily lead to proportionate changes in revenue.

Our AUA is calculated as the sum of (i) the NAV of client portfolio assets for which we do not have full discretion and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments. Our AUA reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our client accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUA does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUA as of March 31, 2023 reflects final data for the prior period (December 31, 2022), adjusted for net new client account activity through March 31, 2023. NAV data for underlying investments is as of December 31, 2022, as reported by underlying managers up to 114 days following December 31, 2022. When NAV data is not available 114 days following December 31, 2022, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

Total capital responsibility equals AUM plus AUA. AUM includes any accounts for which StepStone Group has full discretion over the investment decisions, has responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or has custody of assets. AUA refers to accounts for which StepStone Group provides advice or consultation but for which the firm does not have discretionary authority, responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or custody of assets.

Fee-earning AUM, or “FEAUM”, reflects the assets from which we earn management fee revenue (i.e., fee basis) and includes assets in our SMAs, focused commingled funds and assets held directly by our clients for which we have fiduciary oversight and are paid fees as the manager of the assets. Our SMAs and focused commingled funds typically pay management fees based on capital commitments, net invested capital and, in certain cases, NAV, depending on the fee terms. Management fees are only marginally affected by market appreciation or depreciation because substantially all of the StepStone Funds pay management fees based on capital commitments or net invested capital. As a result, management fees and FEAUM are not materially affected by changes in market value.

Undeployed fee-earning capital represents the amount of capital commitments to StepStone Funds that has not yet been invested or considered active but will generate management fee revenue once this capital is invested or activated.

Legacy Greenspring entities refers to certain entities for which the Company, indirectly through its subsidiaries, became the sole and/or managing member in connection with the Greenspring acquisition.

StepStone Funds refer to focused commingled funds and separately managed accounts of the Company, including acquired Greenspring funds, for which the Partnership or one of its subsidiaries acts as both investment adviser and general partner or managing member.

Consolidated Funds refer to the StepStone Funds that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate funds and other entities in which we hold a controlling financial interest.

Private Wealth Transaction refers to new arrangements entered into by which certain members of the StepStone Group Private Wealth LLC (“SPW”) team received a profits interest in SPW and concurrently entered into an option agreement which provides that, (i) we have the right to acquire the profits interest at the end of any fiscal quarter after June 30, 2027, in exchange for payment of a call price and (ii) the SPW management team, through an entity named CH Equity Partners, LLC (formerly known as Conversus Holdings LLC), has the right to put the profits interest to us on June 30, 2026 or at the end of any fiscal quarter thereafter, in exchange for payment of a put price.

SSG refers solely to StepStone Group Inc., a Delaware corporation, and not to any of its subsidiaries.

The Partnership refers solely to StepStone Group LP, a Delaware limited partnership, and not to any of its subsidiaries.


Primary Logo

You just read:

StepStone Group Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more