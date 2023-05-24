Amplify Energy to Participate in the 2023 Louisiana Energy Conference

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) announced today that the Company will be participating in the 2023 Louisiana Energy Conference on Wednesday, May 31st at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in New Orleans, LA.



Amplify’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Martyn Willsher, will be participating in a panel discussion regarding the topic of “U.S. Onshore E&P – Multi Basin Approach Reduces Portfolio Risk.” In addition, Mr. Willsher and Jim Frew, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be available to meet with investors during the conference.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify’s operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies (Bairoil), federal waters offshore Southern California (Beta), East Texas / North Louisiana, and the Eagle Ford (Non-op). For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

Jim Frew – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(832) 219-9044

james.frew@amplifyenergy.com

Michael Jordan – Director, Finance and Treasurer

(832) 219-9051

michael.jordan@amplifyenergy.com