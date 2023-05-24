Submit Release
Terns Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity, today announced that management will be participating in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 4th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. ET. Terns management will also present at the 2023 Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of each event will be available on the investor relations page of the Terns Pharmaceuticals website at http://ir.ternspharma.com. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on Terns’ website for at least 30 days following the presentations.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology, NASH and obesity. Terns’ pipeline includes two clinical stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor and a THR-β agonist (+/- an FXR agonist), and preclinical small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist and GIPR modulator programs. For more information, please visit: www.ternspharma.com.

