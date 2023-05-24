Submit Release
Cricut to Present at an Upcoming Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cricut, Inc. (“Cricut”) (NASDAQ: CRCT), the creative technology company that has brought a connected platform for making to millions of users worldwide, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to present at an upcoming investor conference.

Details for the event are as follows:

Baird's 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City
Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 9:40 am ET

The presentation will be webcast live on the investor relations section of Cricut’s website at https://investor.cricut.com/. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.

About Cricut, Inc.

Cricut, Inc. is a creative technology company whose cutting machines and design software help people lead creative lives. Cricut hardware and software work together as a connected platform for consumers to make beautiful, high-quality DIY projects quickly and easily. These industry-leading products include a flagship line of smart cutting machines — the Cricut Maker® family, the Cricut Explore® family, and Cricut Joy® — accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress®, the Infusible Ink™ system, and a diverse collection of materials. In addition to providing tools and materials, Cricut fosters a thriving community of millions of dedicated users worldwide.

Cricut has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog (https://cricut.com/blog/) to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Contacts:

Press
Kriselle Laran
pr@cricut.com

Investor Relations
Jim Suva
investors@cricut.com

Source: Cricut, Inc.


Primary Logo

