Leadership Workshops with Myers-Briggs, DISC, and Emotional Intelligence Launched By Cooper Consulting Group

Cooper Consulting Group is excited to announce new Leadership Workshops with Myers-Briggs, DISC, and Emotional Intelligence.SAN JOSE, CA, USA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cooper Consulting Group is proud to announce the availability of 16 Leadership Development Programs to organizations in both virtual and in-person formats. With businesses constantly facing change and striving to keep employees engaged, leaders are crucial now more than ever. By investing in leadership development, companies can gain a competitive edge, attract, develop, and retain talent, drive strategy execution, and increase organizational success.
With over 45 years of combined experience, Cooper Consulting Group is a nationwide training development company certified in powerful tools such as the MBTI®, DISC®, Hogan®, FIRO-B®, and CPI 260®. Interested organizations can contact them by calling (877) 461-1020 or visiting CooperConsultingGroup.com.
Leadership development has become a popular topic over the years. It can enhance employee engagement, improve an organization's ability to address talent gaps, and reduce turnover and associated costs. However, the skills required to lead effectively are not automatic.
Many organizations struggle to find the best way to develop their leaders, with leadership coaching, mentoring, and group-based workshops are currently the most popular methods. As the world shifts towards remote and hybrid work models, the future of leadership development in this digital age is uncertain.
Cooper Consulting Group takes all these factors into account when developing programs. The most popular topics and skill areas for leadership development include developing emotionally intelligent leaders, improving decision-making, improving team dynamics, uncovering leadership potential, understanding interpersonal needs, training inspiring leaders, and motivating managers. Other topics include increasing leadership effectiveness, giving and receiving constructive feedback, coaching leaders, personal development, investing in executives, identifying and developing individual talent, cultivating a culture of leadership, and developing stronger leaders.
The company is led by Dr. Christie Cooper, who brings extensive real-world business experience and holds an Ed.D in Organizational Leadership from Pepperdine University. Dr. Cooper is a Master MBTI Practitioner®, a Certified Trainer in Emotional Intelligence, a Channel Partner with the Ken Blanchard Company, and a Certified Analyst in Behaviors and Motivators with Target Training International.
Cooper Consulting Group also conducts Job Benchmarking using a proprietary assessment. It offers additional certifications and expertise, such as DiSC® Assessment, Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI®), Hogan® Assessments, FIRO-B® and FIRO Business®, CPI 260®, EQ Certified Trainer, TKI® Conflict Modes, Strengths-Deployment Inventory (SDI®), Ken Blanchard Situational Leadership, Situational Team Performance, and IMPACT Teaching.
