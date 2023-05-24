Gracell Biotechnologies to Participate in Jefferies Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Calif., and SUZHOU and SHANGHAI, China, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell" or the "Company", NASDAQ: GRCL), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that the management team will participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on June 8, 2023, in New York, NY.



The Gracell team is scheduled to present on June 8th at 8:00 am ET and will host investor meetings at the conference.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the News and Events section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event. For more information, please visit ir.gracellbio.com.

About Gracell

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell") is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell and gene therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms and SMART CART™ technology module, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal cell quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit www.gracellbio.com. Follow @GracellBio on LinkedIn.

