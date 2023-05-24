U.S. Department of Education Shares Insights and Recommendations for Artificial Intelligence

Today, the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Educational Technology (OET) released a new report, "Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Future of Teaching and Learning: Insights and Recommendations" that summarizes the opportunities and risks for AI in teaching, learning, research, and assessment based on public input. This report is part of the Biden-Harris Administration's ongoing effort to advance a cohesive and comprehensive approach to AI-related opportunities and risks.

The new report addresses the clear need for sharing knowledge, engaging educators and communities, and refining technology plans and policies for AI use in education. It recognizes AI as a rapidly advancing set of technologies that can enable new forms of interaction between educators and students, help educators address variability in learning, increase feedback loops, and support educators. It also outlines risks associated with AI—including algorithmic bias—and the importance of trust, safety, and appropriate guardrails to protect educators and students. The report recommends that the Department continue working with states, institutions of higher education, school districts and other partners to collaborate on the following steps:

Emphasize Humans-in-the-Loop Align AI Models to a Shared Vision for Education Design AI Using Modern Learning Principles Prioritize Strengthening Trust Inform and Involve Educators Focus R&D on Addressing Context and Enhancing Trust and Safety Develop Education-specific Guidelines and Guardrails

To gather information and formulate insights, OET partnered with Digital Promise, a global nonprofit that works to expand opportunities for every learner. Over 700 educational stakeholders participated in a series of four public listening sessions in summer 2022. Stakeholders described promising opportunities they see for AI in education and discussed risks–especially risks of algorithmic bias–and called for stronger educational technology guidance. The Biden-Harris Administration remains committed to addressing the increasingly urgent need to leverage technology in the education sector and promote novel and impactful ways to bring together educators, researchers, and developers to craft better policies. OET looks forward to leading further work to align AI models to a shared vision for education, inform and involve educators, and develop education-specific guidelines and guardrails.

Join the public webinar scheduled June 13, 2023, 2:30 – 3:30pm ET to learn more about the report and the Department's vision for supporting information sharing and supporting policies for AI. Read the full report here, core messages here, and look for more information about the webinar at tech.ed.gov/ai.