ADVISORY: LB 276 Signing Ceremony

LINCOLN, NE – On Thursday, May 25 at 8:30 a.m., Governor Jim Pillen will sign LB 276 into law. This bill adopts the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Act, introduced by Sen. Anna Wishart. The bill was passed by the Nebraska Legislature on May 19, on a vote of 46-0. It will be adopted immediately upon being signed by the Governor.

This event is open to credentialed media.

What: Governor to sign LB 276

When: 8:30 a.m. CT on Thursday, May 25

Where: Governor's Hearing Room, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K Street, Lincoln

Who: Governor Jim Pillen, state senators, representatives from the Nebraska Association of Behavioral Health Organizations, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and community program providers

The news conference will be streamed live at NebraskaPublicMedia.org/live. An audio feed for media will be available by dialing 888-820-1398. When prompted, enter participant code: 1226515#, followed by the # sign to connect to the call.