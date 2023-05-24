Cleaning up: Two sites in Blaine Harbor move forward

Blaine Harbor has a long history as a hub for maritime activities in Whatcom County. It’s home to industries such as seafood processing, boat maintenance, and other marine-related trades.

Some of these land uses have caused environmental contamination that must now be cleaned up. The Port of Bellingham, which operates Blaine Harbor, has two cleanup sites that have reached key milestones. We’re inviting public comments on both sites between May 22 and July 5, 2023.

Westman Marine

Photo courtesy of Port of Bellingham

The Westman Marine cleanup site is located at 218 McMillan Avenue in the Blaine Harbor industrial area in Blaine, WA. The site consists of an approximately one-acre upland area and an approximately 27-acre in-water sediment area. Portions of the property, including soils and sediments, were contaminated by past boat maintenance and repair operations.

We’d like your input on three documents:

The Westman Marine draft Cleanup Action Plan

Cleanup Action Plan . This is Ecology's plan that describes the cleanup work to address contamination at the site, including a combination of capping and removing contamination, monitoring, and restricting uses.

. This is Ecology's plan that describes the cleanup work to address contamination at the site, including a combination of capping and removing contamination, monitoring, and restricting uses. Agreed Order . This is a legal agreement we’ve negotiated with the potentially liable person, the Port of Bellingham. They will be required to develop detailed designs for the work described in the Cleanup Action Plan.

. This is a legal agreement we’ve negotiated with the potentially liable person, the Port of Bellingham. They will be required to develop detailed designs for the work described in the Cleanup Action Plan. State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) Determination of Non-Significance. This is Ecology’s determination that the cleanup work is not likely to harm the environment.

Sea K Fish

The Sea K Fish site in the foreground (photo courtesy of the Port of Bellingham)

The Sea K Fish property is located at 225 and 205 Sigurdson Avenue in the Blaine Harbor industrial area. Portions of the property, including soil and groundwater, were contaminated by past petroleum storage and fish processing operations.

We’d like your input on two documents:

The proposed interim cleanup action at Sea K Fish

Interim Action Work Plan. This describes early partial cleanup actions to address contamination at the site.

This describes early partial cleanup actions to address contamination at the site. State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) Determination of Non-Significance. This is Ecology’s determination that the cleanup work is not likely to harm the environment.

How to participate

There will be two outreach events on May 24 to provide information about the Sea K Fish and Westman Marine sites.

Noon–1:30 p.m.: On-site walking tour at 218 McMillan Avenue, Blaine

RE Sources will host a tour of the site with Ecology and Port staff. Visit www.re-sources.org/BlaineHarbor for more information. This tour is funded through a Public Participation Grant from Ecology.

6:30 p.m.: Online public meeting

Ecology will provide information and answer questions. The presentation will take approximately an hour, then there will be time for questions and answers.

Register and join the meeting

For dial-in options and other online meeting support, call Ian Fawley, Outreach Planner, at 425-324-5901.

Westman Marine site comment page

Sea K Fish site comment page