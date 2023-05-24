Family Fun at the Church of Scientology Memorial Day Street Festival

Kid-friendly summer fun at the Memorial Day celebration at the Church of Scientology Family-friendly fun May 29 at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles Water sports for the kids at the Church of Scientology Memorial Day Festival May 29

Make this Memorial Day special with a fun-filled afternoon of great food and family-friendly activities sponsored by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is hosting an East Hollywood Memorial Day Festival Monday, May 29, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., on L. Ron Hubbard Way. The entire block will be transformed into a holiday celebration.

Expect to find a wide array of all-American food trucks and tons of activities for the kids including a water slide (and a splash pool for toddlers), bouncy houses and an inflatable maze. As usual, there will be arts and crafts and face-painting, contests and games, helping to make it a memorable day for all.

Stay to attend the Church’s annual Memorial Day ceremony to honor America’s fallen military heroes.

The community festival takes place all up and down L. Ron Hubbard Way, which also hosted a Mother’s Day celebration earlier this month.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization, configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

The Church of Scientology of Los Angeles is featured on the Scientology Network in Inside a Church of Scientology which was part of the special when Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige launched the network in 2018.