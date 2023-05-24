Family Fun at the Church of Scientology Memorial Day Street Festival

Kid-friendly summer fun at the Memorial Day celebration at the Church of Scientology

Kid-friendly summer fun at the Memorial Day celebration at the Church of Scientology

Family-friendly fun May 29 at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles

Family-friendly fun May 29 at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles

Water sports for the kids at the Church of Scientology Memorial Day Festival May 29

Water sports for the kids at the Church of Scientology Memorial Day Festival May 29

Make this Memorial Day special with a fun-filled afternoon of great food and family-friendly activities sponsored by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is hosting an East Hollywood Memorial Day Festival Monday, May 29, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., on L. Ron Hubbard Way. The entire block will be transformed into a holiday celebration.

Expect to find a wide array of all-American food trucks and tons of activities for the kids including a water slide (and a splash pool for toddlers), bouncy houses and an inflatable maze. As usual, there will be arts and crafts and face-painting, contests and games, helping to make it a memorable day for all.

Stay to attend the Church’s annual Memorial Day ceremony to honor America’s fallen military heroes.

The community festival takes place all up and down L. Ron Hubbard Way, which also hosted a Mother’s Day celebration earlier this month.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization, configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

The Church of Scientology of Los Angeles is featured on the Scientology Network in Inside a Church of Scientology which was part of the special when Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige launched the network in 2018.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 3239603500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

You just read:

Family Fun at the Church of Scientology Memorial Day Street Festival

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Military Industry, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 3239603500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Family Fun at the Church of Scientology Memorial Day Street Festival
Ban ECT and Restore Human Rights to the Field of Mental Health
Scientology Church Honors Mothers With an Entire City Block of Fun
View All Stories From This Author