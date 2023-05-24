National Endowment for the Arts announces $1.134 million in funding to the state's Arts Agency and 5 arts organizations

RHODE ISLAND, May 24 - The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) announced today its recommended grant awards of more than $1.134 million to six Rhode Island-based arts and culture organizations. The allotment included $934,100 to the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) to support arts programs, services and activities associated with carrying out the agency's NEA-approved strategic plan.

The other five R.I. grantees are: • Rhode Island Arts Foundation at Newport, Incorporated (Newport Classical), $20,000, to support artist fees and venue costs for Newport Classical's annual summer festival. • AS220, Providence, $40,000, for multidisciplinary arts education programming and creative workforce development for youth. • Community MusicWorks (CMW), Providence, $70,000, to fund free music education and performance programs for children and youth from historically marginalized communities. • FirstWorks, Providence, $60,000, to support a series of multidisciplinary arts commissions, presentations, residencies and related engagement activities. • What Cheer Writers Club, Providence, $10,000, to offer free podcast training and recording for R.I.-based artists.

"Congratulations to the R.I. grantees and especially our Rhode Island State Council on the Arts for being awarded key federal dollars to continue the work of advancing the arts," Governor McKee said. "On behalf of Rhode Island, I thank the Congressional delegation, Senators Reed and Whitehouse, Congressmen Cicilline and Magaziner, and the NEA for supporting and investing in our state's important arts economy."

Nationally, the NEA funding totaled $103.1 million in recommended grants to organizations in all 50 states and U.S. jurisdictions. The grantees will carry out arts projects in three categories: Grants for Arts Projects, Our Town, and State and Regional Partnerships.

"The National Endowment for the Arts is pleased to support a wide range of projects, demonstrating the many ways the arts enrich our lives and contribute to healthy and thriving communities," said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. "These organizations play an important role in advancing the creative vitality of our nation and helping to ensure that all people can benefit from arts, culture, and design."

In expressing her gratitude for the federal support, Lynne McCormack, Executive Director of RISCA, said, "This commitment will allow the state's artists, arts educators, folk artists and arts organizations to further develop their creative practice, and continue to inspire our residents and visitors to the state. She added: "Thank you to our Congressional delegation and the NEA for acknowledging the importance of the arts and investing in this important sector."

