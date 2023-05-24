Console Vault Announces Release of #SafeTravels Podcast
Console Vault, the #1 company for in-vehicle safes, works to prevent smash-and-grab car thefts.COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Console Vault, the #1 company for in-vehicle safes, works to prevent smash-and-grab car thefts and to create peace of mind with a solution for customers to feel confident in securing valuables in their vehicles.
Console Vault is excited to launch its new #SafeTravels Expert Interview Series Podcast! The Safe Travels Campaign is a safe firearm storage and education initiative with the goals of amplifying the voices of safety training and firearm training advocates and spreading public awareness on responsible gun safety and ownership measures. Episodes will feature interviews lead by Console Vault President, Scott Bonvissuto, and include appearances from Lieutenant Karl Haverland of the Austin City Texas Police Department where he discusses his own safe firearm storage education initiative in Austin, as well as challenges, trends, and opportunities related to gun theft and crime.
Upcoming episodes will include discussions with Brian Anderson-NeedHam, Self Defense Instructor at Weapon Brand Training, and Robyn Sandoval, Executive Director of A Girl & A Gun Women’s Shooting League. For more information about Console Vault and the Safe Travels Campaign, visit their website at https://www.consolevault.com. The #SafeTravels podcast can be found on Spotify and Youtube.
About Console Vault
Console Vault, the original in-vehicle safe, is designed to protect your valuables from auto theft. Built directly into the vehicle, these safes are made from heavy-gauge steel with a choice of locking mechanisms. Safe, easy to install, and held to automotive manufacturers’ stringent quality standards, Console Vault in-vehicle safes are designed for light trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, and select sedans across many makes, models, and years. The company consistently updates hundreds of different applications as new vehicle models come out each year.
