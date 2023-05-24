Surety Market : Top Players Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, The Hartford, HCC Insurance Holdings Inc | 2023 - 2032

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Surety Market," The surety market was valued at $16 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $24.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031.

A surety is a guarantee of one party's obligations to another. A surety is an entity or individual who assumes the responsibility of repaying the debt if the debtor fails or is unable to do so. The party who guarantees the debt is known as a surety or guarantor. The surety, which backs up the bond, is often an insurance provider. The Contractor's execution of the bond obligation is guaranteed by the Surety. The party with the primary obligation to satisfy the bond obligation is the Contractor. The Owner is protected against principal default by the bond.The primary purpose of surety bonds is to lower indirect costs for suppliers and contractors, thereby increasing their alternatives and serving as a replacement for bank guarantees.

Surety bonds can protect any company from financial liabilities. Several clients only prefer to work with contractors who have surety bonds in place. For instance, suppose a contractor fails to finish a task, the bond will pay for any losses caused by the client. This is because clients are aware that the bond guarantees that they will receive compensation if something goes wrong. Having surety bonds in place helps demonstrate to potential customers that the company is dependable and trustworthy. Surety bonds are a new concept in developing countries. As they carry a high degree of risk, many insurance firms have not yet developed the skill of assessing those risks. Owing tho this factor, the surety market industry may be hampered during the forecast period in developing regions.

A surety bond specialist has the chance to learn about a variety of sectors, including construction, international commerce, health care, and financial services. Most governmental construction projects need contractors to be bonded, and bond requirements are becoming more common in private-sector contracts as well. Surety bonds have become popular as the best way to ensure that major projects are completed on time and under budget and that suppliers and employees are paid, as a result of the need to protect the taxpayer and the investor/shareholder. These factors are anticipated to boost the surety market growth in the upcoming years.

The surety market is segmented on the basis of bond type, end-user, and region. By bond type, it is classified into contract surety bond, commercial surety bond, fidelity surety bond, and court surety bond. By end-user, it is classified into individuals and enterprises. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the surety market report include Crum & Forster, CNA Financial Corporation, American Financial Group, Inc., The Travelers Indemnity Company, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, The Hartford, HCC Insurance Holdings Inc., Chubb, AmTrust Financial Services, and IFIC Security Group.

The surety market analysis report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global surety market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also highlights the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing toward the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with the Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the surety market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing surety market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the surety market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global surety market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Surety Market Report Highlights

Bond Type

Contract Surety Bond

Commercial Surety Bond

Fidelity Surety Bond

Court Surety Bond

End-User

Individuals

Enterprises

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Key Market Players crum & forster, CNA Financial Corporation, American Financial Group, Inc., The Travelers Indemnity Company, liberty mutual insurance company (u.k.) limited, the hartford, HCC Insurance Holdings Inc., Chubb Limited, AmTrust Financial Services, IFIC Security Group

