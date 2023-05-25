CUBCRAFTERS’ STOCK PRICE INCREASES
RECENT MILESTONE ADVANCEMENTS DRIVE INVESTORS’ DEMAND TRIGGERING A 9% RISE IN STOCK PRICEYAKIMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CubCrafters, a leading designer and manufacturer of Light-Sport and Part 23 Certified aircraft, announced today that the price of shares in their Regulation A+ public offering was raised to $5.45 due to a number of positive developments.
In November of 2022, for the first time in its history, CubCrafters began accepting investments at $5 per share with a minimum investment of $400 per investor. Since that time, investors have enthusiastically responded and subscribed to the stock offering.
The Company reported that 2022 was a banner year. While many aircraft manufacturers were struggling, the company achieved strong financial performance, which included:
• Strong continuing new aircraft demand resulting in a nearly two-year backlog in orders, even with improvements in manufacturing efficiencies
• Revenue increased 5% in 2022, with more than double the net profits in 2022 vs. 2021
• Earnings have returned to near pre-pandemic levels, with EBIDTA above 9% in 2022
• The acquisition of Summit Aircraft Skis, allowing more vertical integration while also broadening the CubCrafters product lineup and adding a new profit center
• Successfully launching a new aircraft model for international markets, with initial purchase commitments for a dozen of these new aircraft in 2024 and 2025
The Company’s 2022 annual report can be seen at: https://cubcrafters.com/investors/annualreport
In addition to good 2022 financial performance, a number of additional positive developments have recently been announced by the Company. These include: the initial testing of a patented new electric propulsion technology for fixed wing aircraft, the addition of robotics to some aircraft parts manufacturing processes, and a successful collaboration with Red Bull to raise the Company’s international profile with the landing of a CubCrafters airplane on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, a spectacular event that has been viewed by more than half a billion people worldwide.
“Since our public offering announcement, demand for our shares continued to grow,” stated Patrick Horgan, CubCrafters’ President and CEO. “The milestone achievements that we announced in 2022, such as the introduction of the new Carbon Cub UL model powered by the multi-fuel Rotax 916iS engine, two rounds of NASA funding of our Electric Lift Augmenting Slats [ELAS] project, and strong 2022 financial performance drove the share price change.”
“With strong emphasis on our core business, we continue to execute on capital-efficient and strategic expansions, improving our product quality and performance, while working to improve and optimize our customer service and support -- all strong reasons for investors to participate in CubCrafters’ bright and exciting future,” Horgan added.
“We are in a unique position to serve our customers through a diverse product line that appeals to every segment of the adventure aircraft market -- both domestic and international -- which will serve us well to fuel continued growth,” said Brad Damm, Vice President, CubCrafters. “We are more excited than ever about the future of this Company, and we look forward to more investors joining us in building that future.”
CubCrafters continues to accept new outside investment. Learn more at:
https://cubcrafters.com/investors
ABOUT CUBCRAFTERS
Founded in 1980 by Jim Richmond, CubCrafters’ roots are in the 80+ year history of classic grassroots aviation, but the company’s products and services are innovative and completely modern. CubCrafters designs and manufactures Experimental, LSA, and Part 23 Certified aircraft. The Carbon Cub family of aircraft redefined expectations for the backcountry flying experience with innovative design, modern materials, powerful engines, and breathtaking performance. The company’s flagship XCub aircraft is offered in both nosewheel and tailwheel configurations, and substantially expands the mission profile of sport utility aircraft with higher speed, longer range, and larger payload. The key to our success is our ability to create unique value in the experience of personal adventure aviation. To learn more about our company and our products, please go to: https://cubcrafters.com/
ABOUT THE CARBON CUB UL
Media assets including digital copies of both the Carbon Cub UL and the 916 iS/c press releases, still images and video for editorial use, 916 iS/c technical engine specifications, a written Q & A about the Carbon Cub UL, and copies the CubCrafters Sun n' Fun product launch presentation is available at the URL: https://cubcrafters.com/snf23
ABOUT THE PUBLIC OFFERING
CubCrafters has been a privately held company for the first 40 years of its existence, but is now welcoming new public investment.
Regulation A of Title IV of the JOBS Act allows mature startups and later-stage companies to raise as much as $75M per year from both accredited and non-accredited investors and provides that their investments will be liquid to the extent that the company raising capital lists its stock on an exchange or other trading forum. CubCrafters is accepting new investment from investors located in states other than Florida, New Jersey, Texas, and Washington via Regulation A+ at the following link: https://www.manhattanstreetcapital.com/cubcrafters
CubCrafters is accepting investments from non-accredited investors in the states of Florida, New Jersey, Texas, and Washington via Regulation CF. More information about investing via Regulation CF is here: https://marketplace.title3funds.com/offers/PreviewOffers/cub-crafters
If you are an accredited investor, you can also invest via our Regulation D private placement offering. To qualify as an accredited investor, you must meet one of the following criteria:
You must have a net worth of over $1 million, excluding your primary residence. This can be either individually or include with a spouse or partner.
You must have an annual income of over $200,000 as an individual, or an annual income of over
$300,000 when qualifying with a spouse or partner.
To learn more about making a private placement investment in CubCrafters via Regulation D, or to ask any other questions, please email CubCrafters directly at: investments@cubcrafters.com
IMPORTANT LEGAL DISCLAIMER
THE OFFERING MATERIALS WE PROVIDE MAY CONTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION RELATING TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THE COMPANY, ITS BUSINESS PLAN AND STRATEGY, AND ITS INDUSTRY. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON THE BELIEFS OF, ASSUMPTIONS MADE BY, AND INFORMATION CURRENTLY AVAILABLE TO THE COMPANY’S MANAGEMENT. WHEN USED IN THE OFFERING MATERIALS, THE WORDS “ESTIMATE,” “PROJECT,” “BELIEVE,” “ANTICIPATE,” “INTEND,” “EXPECT” AND SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS ARE INTENDED TO IDENTIFY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE STATEMENTS REFLECT MANAGEMENT’S CURRENT VIEWS WITH RESPECT TO FUTURE EVENTS AND ARE SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES THAT COULD CAUSE THE COMPANY’S ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE CONTAINED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. INVESTORS ARE CAUTIONED NOT TO PLACE UNDUE RELIANCE ON THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, WHICH SPEAK ONLY AS OF THE DATE ON WHICH THEY ARE MADE. THE COMPANY DOES NOT UNDERTAKE ANY OBLIGATION TO REVISE OR UPDATE THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS TO REFLECT EVENTS OR CIRCUMSTANCES AFTER SUCH DATE OR TO REFLECT THE OCCURRENCE OF UNANTICIPATED EVENTS.
AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING INVESTING IN CUBCRAFTERS HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC FOR THE REGULATION A OFFERING. TO THE EXTENT THAT THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THE OFFERING STATEMENT, IT ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED IN THAT STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OF THE INVESTMENT, OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT OR OTHER DOCUMENTS. YOU MAY OBTAIN A COPY OF THE REGULATION A OFFERING CIRCULAR, OR ANY OF THE OTHER OFFERING MATERIALS, FROM US AT THE LINKS ABOVE.
YOU SHOULD READ ALL APPLICABLE OFFERING MATERIALS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENTS.
Brad Damm
CubCrafters Group LLC
brad.damm@cubcrafters.com