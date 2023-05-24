Healthcare Chatbots Market Size, Market Share, Insights, and Industry Analysis through 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 145.6 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.3%, Market Trends – The rise in the awareness for self-monitoring techniques in diagnosis

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Forecast to 2027

The global healthcare chatbot market is forecast to be worth USD 594.8 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The healthcare chatbot market is anticipated to expand exponentially over the forecast period. The growth in demand for healthcare chatbot apps is due to the rise in internet penetration and usage of smart wellbeing devices and the increasing awareness of self-monitoring techniques in diagnosis and treatment. The rising need for virtual health assistance is expected to further drive market growth.

In recent years, healthcare chatbots have emerged as a game-changing technology in the healthcare industry. These AI-powered virtual assistants are revolutionizing patient care by providing personalized, efficient, and accessible services. Healthcare chatbots are designed to interact with users, gather information, offer medical advice, and assist in various healthcare tasks. With their ability to automate routine processes and enhance patient engagement, the healthcare chatbots market is experiencing rapid growth and is poised to transform the future of healthcare delivery.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

HealthTap, Inc., Woebot Labs, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Infermedica Sp. z o.o, Ada Health GmbH, Nuance Communications, Inc., Synthetix Ltd., PACT Care BV, Baidu, Inc., Next IT Corporation

In February 2017, in a cash-and-stock deal valued at around USD 36.0 million, Nuance Communications had acquired Noida-based mobile value-added services company mCarbon Tech Innovations. This is a tailored deal for Nuance that will further extend its current Value-Added Services and subscription business services portfolio, which is currently distributed throughout Latin America, Northern America, Europe, and Australia, and boost the carriers' services in India, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

During the forecast timeframe, the software segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 20.5%. The growth of diverse applications for patients and health care providers is expected to fuel segmental growth.

Over the forecasted period, the healthcare provider segment accounted for the largest market with a CAGR of 20.5%. Significant medical records, such as patient information, hospital inventory, billing records, and patient medical records, are managed by healthcare facilities. Increasing patient flows in hospitals and clinics will create tremendous demand for healthcare chatbot applications by offering interactive assistance for healthcare facility operations.

It is expected that North America will have the largest market over the forecasted period. Insurance providers such as Medicaid and Medicare are decreasing the operating expenses of procedures that lead to inflows from clinics and ambulatory surgical services.

Market Segmentations of the Healthcare Chatbots Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cloud-based

On-premise

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Services

Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance

Symptom checking & Medication Assistance

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

