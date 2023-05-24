Global Metaverse in Automotive Market- Increasing opportunities for contextual advertising for automotive makers

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid advancements in metaverse platforms, increasing number of companies building production and manufacturing facilities in the metaverse

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing use of metaverse technology to create human machine interface, rising number of automobile manufacturers building factories in the metaverse, and rising trend of purchasing car online are some key factors expected to drive market growth

A Global Metaverse in Automotive Market Research Report from Emergen Research has been formulated by analyzing key business details and an extensive geographic spread of the Metaverse in Automotive industry, encompassing key business details and extensive geographical coverage.

Metaverse is an immersive virtual environment that supports numerous online transactions and is steadily integrating across various end-use industries. Integration of metaverse in the automotive sector has enables streamlining and optimization of supply chain management to a certain extent and is expected to continue to do so over the coming years with rapid advancements in metaverse technologies. Metaverse can allow designers to design and share prototype designs in real-time with other designers across the globe further enabling acceleration of design process and procurement of materials. Increasing use of gaming platforms to design advanced models of cars and in-vehicle entertainment systems, rising investment of major automotive manufacturers to develop their own metaverse to improve consumer experience, and rapid advancements in AR and VR devices are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Software Segment to Register Robust Revenue Growth:

Software segment is expected to register robust revenue growth over the forecast period attributable to increasing use of gaming software to produce new car designs due to easy usage and ability to develop real-time 3D representation, convenient sharing of designs with other designers in real-time, and significant advances in metaverse software.

In-car Entertainment Segment to Account for a Significantly Large Revenue Share:

In-car entertainment segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share over the forecast period attributable to increasing integration of VR applications to develop in-car virtual reality entertainment systems, development of cars particularly designed for the metaverse, technological advancements in entertainment solutions, rapid integration of XR and MR technologies, and rising collaboration between automakers and gaming companies to develop metaverse-based entertainment systems for vehicles.

A SWOT analysis is performed on the leading companies engaged in the Metaverse in Automotive market to offer a better understanding of the strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats of the leading companies. It also covers production and consumption rate, the volatility of prices and demands, market share, market size, global position, and market position of each player. The report also analyses key elements such as growth trends, concentration area, business expansion strategies, market reach, and other key features that offer companies insightful data to fortify their position in the Metaverse in Automotive industry.

Asia Pacific to Register Robust Revenue CAGR:

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand register robust CAGR over the forecast period attributable to rise in the number of automobile companies focused on developing metaverse platforms, rapid growth of automotive sector in the region, adoption of advanced such as AR, VR, and AI in automotive sector, and increasing presence of major automakers in the region.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Hyundai Motor Company

BMW AG

Ferrari S.p.A

Volkswagen AG

Porsche AG

Audi

Holoride

Ford Motor Company

Tesla, Inc.

Epic Games

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global metaverse in gaming market on the basis of component, technology, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hardware

Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

NFT

Blockchain

Virtual Reality

Augmented Reality

Mixed Reality

Extended Reality

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Advertising

Online Car Purchasing

Designing

In-car Entertainment

Others

