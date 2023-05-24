Deep Learning Chip Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of quantum computing and growing implementation of deep learning chips for robotics are some key factors driving market growth.

Market Size – USD 3.25 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 30.7%, Market Trends – Increasing investment in Artificial Intelligence startups.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Emergen Research Global Deep Learning Chip Market Report affords an enterprise-extensive evaluation of the Deep Learning Chip marketplace, such as the maximum crucial elements influencing the sector`s expansion. The most recent studies file provides a thorough analysis of the micro- and macro-financial indicators that affect the growth of the global market from 2021 to 2028. The market's expansion on a national and international level is also covered in the study. In numerous important locations, the market's growth has been significantly hampered by supply chain interruptions and economic uncertainty.

The global deep learning chip market is expected to reach a market size of USD 27.75 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing quantum computing adoption is expected to drive global deep learning chip market growth to a significant extent during the forecast period. Rising implementation of deep learning chips for robotics is expected to further propel global deep learning chip market growth. Increasing investment in Artificial Intelligence startups is projected to continue to support growth of the global deep learning chip market going ahead.

Request a PDF sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/512

The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Google LLC, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Intel Corporation, Bitmain Technologies Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, and Xilinx, Inc

In addition to projecting the market valuations for the present and the future based on the demand-supply dynamics and price structures of the key regional segments, this portion of the study provides insightful information about the geographical segmentation of the keyword market. Each segment's and sub-segment's growth potential have also been carefully detailed in the report.

Nearly every part of the business sector has been impacted by the global health crisis, which has also severely disrupted the supply and demand chains for the worldwide keyword market. The paper also evaluates the current market environment and predicts its future results while taking into account the pandemic's effects on the global economy. Because there are so many businesses in this sector, the global keyword market is very consolidated. The research goes into great detail on these firms' present market positions, previous performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales networks, distribution methods, and market growth prospects. The strategic moves made by the major market competitors to diversify their product offerings and strengthen their position on the market are closely examined in the study.

The report classifies the global Deep Learning Chip market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights of Report

Applications of graphics processing unit (GPU) to develop deep learning chip has been increasing as GPU can simultaneously compute, and this is a key factor driving revenue growth of the graphics processing unit (GPU) segment currently. This segment is expected to register a significantly high revenue CAGR of 30.9% over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the system-in-package (SIP) segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period due to rising adoption to develop deep learning chips as system-in-package offers benefits such as at the level of printed circuit board (PCB).

In terms of market share, the consumer electronics segment is expected to lead during the forecast period due to rising implementation of Artificial Intelligence in consumer electronics devices.

Increasing deep learning applications including for signal recognition, image recognition, and data mining among various industries such as automotive, IT & telecommunications, and healthcare in countries in North America is expected to continue to drive growth of the market in North America.

To learn more details about the Global Deep Learning Chip Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/deep-learning-chip-market

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Chip Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

Central Processing Unit (CPU)

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

System-In-Package (SIP)

System-On-Chip (Soc)

Multi-Chip Module

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Automotive

Healthcare

BFSI

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Others

The global Deep Learning Chip market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Deep Learning Chip sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

Report Highlights:

The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Deep Learning Chip market.

The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Deep Learning Chip industry

It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.

It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Deep Learning Chip market value chain.

The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.

Request a customized copy of report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/512

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

dna methylation market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dna-methylation-market

Drone Taxi Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/drone-taxi-market

Battery Technology Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/battery-technology-market

High Performance Materials Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/high-performance-materials-market

Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-in-agriculture-market

Document Camera Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/document-camera-market

smart vision sensors market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-vision-sensors-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyses consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.