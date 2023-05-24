Olefson Art Opticals GRAND OPENING and RIBBON CUTTING with THE MAYOR OF PROVIDENCE MAYOR BRETT P. SMILEY JUNE 6 @ 1PM
National Eyeglass DayPROVIENCE, RI, US, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Olefson Art Opticals is having their grand opening and ribbon cutting Tuesday June 6 at 1:00pm with an appearance from the honorable mayor of Providence, Brett P. Smiley. Olefson Art Opticals is located in the courtyard of 3 Acorn street in Providence. COME VISIT their tiny house studio/store for some cool eyewear.
Olefson Art Opticals