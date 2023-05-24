Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,713 in the last 365 days.

State certifies Mangrove Snapper as new state record

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record Mangrove Snapper, or gray snapper (Lutjanus griseus).

Adrian Faircloth of Supply caught the 15-pound, 3.2-ounce fish at Frying Pan Tower, offshore of Bald Head Island on May 6, 2023.

The previous state record Mangrove Snapper weighed 12-pounds, 5-ounces and was caught off Ocean Isle Beach in 2018.

Faircloth landed the fish using a live Pogy, and 100-pound braid on an International 50w reel on a custom rod.

Faircloth’s fish measured 29.5-inches total length (from the tip of the nose to the end of the tail) and had a 23-inch girth.

Download a photo of Faircloth and the fish here.

For more information on state record fish, go to the division’s State Saltwater Records webpage or contact the North Carolina Saltwater Fishing Tournament staff at saltwater.citations@ncdenr.gov.

You just read:

State certifies Mangrove Snapper as new state record

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more