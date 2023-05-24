Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy Launched at the First Annual Tribal Energy Equity Summit
Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy, an Indigenous led nonprofit supporting the self-determined efforts of Native American tribes to transition to clean energy.
As a Native-led provider of no-cost capacity-building, technical assistance, and other essential services and resources, Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy supports tribes toward a just transition.”ST. PAUL, MN, US, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Indigenous Energy Initiative (IEI) announced today the launch of the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy. This Indigenous-led nonprofit supports the self-determined efforts of Native American tribes to transition to a clean energy future. After nearly a decade of supporting Native American tribal leaders and tribal members, IEI has evolved from its grassroots origins to launch the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy.
The Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy has been formed to meet timely and critical needs by providing the wrap-around services and support tribes are urgently seeking to help build their capacity to leverage the historic amounts of federal infrastructure and climate funding currently available and to ensure clean energy investments are implemented in an equitable and just way.
Native Americans in Philanthropy (NAP) is serving as fiscal sponsor for the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy while its federal 501(c)(3) status is pending. Together, the organizations will work to bridge philanthropy and tribal nations, advance the adoption of renewable energy, and support the self-determination and sovereignty of Native communities.
“As a Native-led provider of no-cost capacity-building, technical assistance, and other essential professional services and resources, the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy supports tribes in catalyzing a just transition,” said Chéri A. Smith (Mi'kmaq Descendant), Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy Founder and CEO. “The Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy purposefully runs on philanthropy, to ensure cost is not a barrier between tribes and these essential resources.”
“The Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy serves an important role as an aggregator and vetter of energy service providers, offering tribes a trusted source of third-party support and guidance necessary to facilitate complex energy projects and the formation of tribal utilities,” said David Harper, Mohave/Colorado Indian Tribal Member and Head of Tribal Partnerships, Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy. “Tribes are asking for this type of support and the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy is filling a significant gap that federal funding cannot.”
The Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy provides critical support through four key pillars, built upon a strong and deep foundation of Native American cultural values.
1. Technical Assistance & Energy Finance Support
2. Energy Policy Advocacy
3. Native Workforce and Professional Development
4. Regional/National Convening, Webinars, and Publications
“Public-private partnerships are essential for ensuring Tribes are supported through this transition,” Smith added. “The Alliance is working closely with our federal colleagues in the U.S. Department of Energy’s Offices of Indian Energy and Tribal Loan Programs, the Interior Department’s Bureau of Indian Affairs, as well as the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to remove barriers, improve the flow of information to and from Tribes, and to co-create innovative tools to ensure that the massive amount of federal investment in Tribal clean energy programs will achieve its intended goals. We at the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy stand in reverence of the federal commitment in this pivotal moment in our nation’s history and we want to ensure this opportunity is not wasted.”
About Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy
Founded in 2016 by Chéri Smith, a woman of Native American and European descent with 20+ years of senior leadership and consulting roles with organizations including Tesla/SolarCity, U.S. Department of Energy, Interstate Renewable Energy Council, American Council on Renewable Energy, New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, and Boston University, Indigenous Energy Initiative (IEI) evolved from its grassroots origins to become the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy in 2023. The Indigenous-led nonprofit supports the self-determined efforts of Native American tribes to transition to a clean energy future. Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy’s leadership team reflects and represents the experiences and perspectives of the Native American communities it serves. The organization is guided by a leadership team that includes experienced tribal leaders, ensuring that Indigenous values and culture are upheld in all the organization does. The organization will continuously evolve to meet the needs of Native American tribes, communities, and individuals.
