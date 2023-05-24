Polypropylene & High-impact Polystyrene Market size is speculated to record stellar growth during 2023-2031

Polypropylene & High-impact Polystyrene Market Report

OREGON, PORTLAND, USA, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Polypropylene & High-impact Polystyrene Market by Application (Consumer Goods and Electronics, Household, Packaging, Horticulture and Agriculture, Construction, Automotive, Textile, Others), by Material (Polypropylene, High-impact Polystyrene (HIPS)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031” The global polypropylene & high-impact polystyrene market was valued at $49.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $81.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Injection molding is a mass production process in which similar plastic components are produced in a large quantity. Both the thermoplastic and thermosetting plastics can be used in the injection molding process. The injection-molded polypropylene & high-impact polystyrene is largely used in packaging applications to manufacture packaging parts and components to increase the aesthetic value and consumer friendliness of the packaging products.

Furthermore, injection-molded polypropylene & high-impact polystyrene is majorly used in building and construction, owing to strength, durability, and texture of the injection-molded plastic parts. In building and construction, these polypropylene & high-impact polystyrene parts or components are mainly used for piping systems, insulations, wall boards, and roofing purposes. Factors such as low production waste and faster production process is projected to augment the growth of the injection-molded polypropylene & high-impact polystyrene market.

Based on material, the market is segmented into polypropylene and high-impact polystyrene. The high-impact polystyrene segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the high consumption in consumer goods industry. In consumer goods industry, the high-impact polystyrene is used in the production of refrigerator linings, vending cups, bathroom cabinets, toilet seats & tanks, closures, instrument control knobs, television, and others.

Based on application the market is segmented into consumer goods & electronics, household, packaging, horticulture & agriculture, construction, automotive, textile and others. The construction industry is the largest consumer of injection-molded polypropylene & high-impact polystyrene, owing to its inherent strength, economical nature, and easy of recyclability. Polypropylene, which is a thermoplastic polymer, is used widely in building and construction applications such as siding, air and moisture barrier membranes, carpet textiles, piping, and others.

In 2016, North America and Europe collectively accounted for more than 65% of the global polypropylene & high-impact polystyrene market for injection molding industry, in terms of value. The packaging industry also majorly contributes to the growth of the injection-molded polypropylene & high-impact polystyrene, as these polystyrenes enhance the quality of packaging.

Automobile sector in the North American and European regions is one of the large users of the polypropylene & high-impact polystyrene components. Furthermore, European legal framework and strategies foster the widespread use of injection-molded polypropylene & high-impact polystyrene products in various industries and provide growth opportunities for the market.

