OUANALAO RESIDENCES & RESORT RECEIVES COUNTY’S UNANIMOUS APPROVAL FOR ADDITIONAL HOMESITES, AMENITIES
The waterfront project in South Hutchinson Island received unanimous approval from the St. Lucie County Commission to expand the resort's amenities and access.
This is a big win for both residents and visitors to South Hutchinson Island.”PALM BEACH, FL, USA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Palm Beach, Florida-based Heaton Companies, developer of Ouanalao Residences & Resort, has announced the waterfront project in South Hutchinson Island has received unanimous approval from the St. Lucie County Commission to expand the community’s resort amenities and access, add a multi-purpose event lawn, and increase the number of cottage residences from 25 to 34.
— Lee Heaton, Principal, Heaton Companies
Additionally, six more boat slips with water and power (now totaling 26) at the property’s River Club on the Indian River Lagoon were also approved. The River Club area will include a tiki restaurant and bar, a pool overlooking the Intracoastal, and cabanas. The new event lawn will include a splash pad, fire pit, snack bar with seating, and a stage with A/V capabilities for events such as ‘Movie Night.’
“This is a big win for both residents and visitors to South Hutchinson Island,” said Lee Heaton, Principal of Heaton Companies. “With expanded access on the riverfront, guests will now be able to enjoy Oualanlao’s resort amenities and ‘dock and dine’ at the restaurant or tiki bar.”
Ouanalao broke ground in November 2022 and has enjoyed robust pre-construction sales, with nearly 30% of units already under contract. Residences range from mid-$2 million to the mid-$6 million. Completion of the project is estimated to be in late-2024.
Situated on southern part of Hutchinson Island, between the Atlantic Ocean and Indian River Lagoon, Ouanalao (pronounced O-wana-loo, and named in honor of the indigenous people of St. Barts), offers 25 beach homes and 34 beach cottages complemented by the amenities and services of a world-class resort. The property encompasses 15.5 acres in total, with the residences and resort on the oceanside, dockage, Tiki Bar, and aquatic center on the lagoon.
Ouanalao’s Beach Clubhouse will feature poolside dining, an oceanfront bar, state-of-the-art fitness center, full-service spa, provisions market, kids club, event space, and a resort-style pool overlooking the ocean. To the western side of the property, the River Club will offer relaxed dining and waterfront resort-style pool, a 26-slip dock, and aquatic recreation on the lagoon.
Designed by renowned resort architect Randall Stofft, the residences of Ouanalao were inspired by the tropical spirit of the French West Indies, reflecting casual, modern elegance and the luxurious island appointments and features. The 5-bedroom/ 5.5-bath Beach Homes feature a 3-story design, spacious interiors with gourmet kitchens, ocean & intracoastal views, swimming pools, and private walkways to the beach. The Beach Cottages provide island living in an elegantly designed 2-bedroom/2.5-bath design.
Interior design expert Peter Niemitz will oversee the stylish interiors and design for the clubhouse and residences; and award-winning landscape architect firm, Cotleur & Hearing, has been contracted to create the tropical island oasis for the project.
Ouanalao Residences & Resort has redefined vacation-home ownership with the renowned hospitality services of Mainsail Hotels & Resorts, allowing residence owners to earn rental income while they are away through Mainsail’s association with Marriott Homes & Villas brand.
The on-site sales gallery is open at Ouanalao Residences & Resort for scheduled appointments and walk-ins. The address is 7700 South Ocean Drive, Jensen Beach, FL 34957. For more information, call 772-291-0962, or visit OuanalaoResort.com.
