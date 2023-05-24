June 2 Wayzata Event Features Experts on Federal Tax Policies, Legislation, Concerns Impacting Family Businesses
Capitol Hill Experts Focus on Policies Critical to Multi-Generational Family BusinessesWAYZATA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Federal tax policies and new survey data centered on family businesses will be discussed by Capitol Hill experts here June 2.
The luncheon presentation will address the State of Family Business and the Critical Tax Issues Impacting Them. The event is organized by the Policy and Taxation Group, a Washington DC-based, non-profit family office, family business, and entrepreneurial advocacy group.
The Minneapolis-area event, Friday, June 2, 12Noon to 2p.m., will provide new research on the health of family businesses across the country, insider perspectives on legislation, and awareness of key tax policies affecting multi-generational, family-owned businesses and family office leadership. The event will be attended by successful family businesses in Minnesota, business leaders, family office executives, and business-building entrepreneurs.
The speakers and sponsors include Russ Sullivan, Chair, National Tax Policy Group, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, and Brandon Román, Partner, Public Policy and Financial Services & Tax Policy Groups, Squire Patton Boggs.
In addition, Pat Soldano, President, Family Enterprise USA and Policy and Taxation Group, will detail the formation of the new Congressional Family Business Caucus and the results of the Family Enterprise USA 2023 Annual Family Business Survey, an in-depth study on the state of America’s largest private employer, the family business.
John Marino, Director, Strategic Partnerships, Policy and Taxation Group, the event organizer, will moderate the event.
Please confirm attendance by contacting John Marino, who will provide attendance details, at (202) 750-0248 or jmarino@policyandtaxationgroup.com.
About The Sponsors
Squire Patton Boggs is an international law firm that offers comprehensive legal and public policy services and a global perspective. The New York office offering invaluable support across the full range of legal issues. www.squirepattonboggs.com
Policy and Taxation Group (PATG) advocates on behalf of the family offices and businesses in Washington, DC, fighting hostile taxes imposed by Congress. Founded in 1995, PATG is actively working towards the repeal of estate gift and generation-skipping transfer (GST) taxes, and against increased income and capital gain taxes, the creation of a wealth tax, and related taxes impacting those with significant assets. www.policyandtaxationgroup.com
Family Enterprise USA promotes family business and job creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses, their lifetime of savings, and the issues they face running their businesses every day. The issues we fight for or against with Congress in Washington DC are high Income Tax Rates, possible elimination of Valuation Discounts, increase in Capital Gains Tax, enactment of a Wealth Tax, and the continued burden of the Estate Tax (death tax), and with the possible elimination of Step up in Basis. Family Enterprise USA represents and celebrates all sizes, and industries of family businesses and multi-generational employers. FEUSA is a 501.C3 organization
For more information contact: John Marino, at (202) 750-0248 or jmarino@policyandtaxationgroup.com.
www.policyandtaxationgroup.com
Patricia M. Soldano
Policy and Taxation Group
+1 202-681-8365
email us here