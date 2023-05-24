FDA’s Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) Pilot Project Program was established to assist drug supply chain stakeholders, including FDA, with developing electronic, interoperable capabilities that will identify and trace certain prescription drugs as they are distributed within the United States.

Under this program, FDA worked with the selected participants listed in the following table to explore and evaluate methods to enhance the safety and security of the drug supply chain. Participants reflect the diversity of the supply chain, including large and small entities from all industry sectors.

Selection into this program should not be interpreted as FDA’s position on an entity’s compliance with regulatory requirements or an endorsement of a particular technology, system, or other approach used in the pilots.

FDA is bound by federal law and regulations to keep commercial confidential and trade secret information from public disclosure across all programs. Any such information that was submitted to us in the program has not been disclosed publicly, including confidential sales information, customer and supplier names, contractor and consultant names, and business plans. All information in the individual pilot project links has been freely provided by the program participants.

The program has concluded, and the final program report is available to the public so that all supply chain stakeholders can benefit from the information gathered and lessons learned from FDA’s DSCSA Pilot Project Program. In addition, links to the individual pilot projects are provided in the following table. If you have specific questions about an individual pilot project, please contact the project lead.

