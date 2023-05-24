Mobile Encryption Market Projected CAGR of 30.3% by 2030 Fueled by Cybersecurity Awareness and Cloud Adoption

global mobile encryption market size was USD 2.35 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 30.3%

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES , May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of the global Mobile Encryption Market reached USD 2.35 billion in 2022, and it is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.3% during the forecast period. The market's revenue growth is being propelled by increasing awareness of cyber security threats, the growing adoption of cloud-based platforms across various industries, and advancements in technology.

The demand for mobile encryption solutions is surging due to the rising number of cyber security data breaches and the integration of multiple technologies into mobile devices. As an example, on October 5, 2022, the City of Tucson in Arizona revealed a data breach that affected the personal information of over 123,000 individuals. An attacker infiltrated the city's network and stole an unspecified number of files containing sensitive data, as stated in a notification sent to the affected individuals. The rapid digitization and the prevailing trend of e-banking, online shopping, and cryptocurrency trading further fuel the need for encryption to safeguard personal information from compromise.

Among the recent advancements, blockchain technology stands out. Blockchain has the potential to enhance privacy and accountability in mobile applications, particularly in sectors like healthcare and financial technology (fintech). By adopting blockchain, companies can bolster the security of their mobile apps, giving them a competitive edge. The decentralized architecture offered by blockchain technology is a significant advantage, as any failure at the top level of the hierarchy does not pose critical issues to the entire system. Additionally, mobile banking can undergo significant development through the implementation of blockchain technology. This technology can address fundamental problems related to costs, security, and financial inclusion, which are expected to drive market revenue growth in the coming years.

Segments Covered in the Report

The global mobile encryption market can be categorized based on various factors.

By Component Type, the market can be divided into solutions and services. Solutions refer to the software or tools that provide encryption capabilities for mobile devices, while services involve the implementation, support, and maintenance of encryption solutions.

In terms of Deployment Mode, the market can be classified into cloud-based and on-premise solutions. Cloud-based encryption allows for data protection through remote servers, while on-premise encryption involves data protection within the organization's infrastructure.

The market can also be segmented by Application. Disk encryption focuses on securing the entire disk or storage device, while file or folder encryption aims to protect specific files or folders. Cloud encryption involves securing data stored in cloud platforms, and communication encryption focuses on protecting data transmitted over networks.

Furthermore, the market can be categorized by Organization Size, distinguishing between Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises.

Strategic development:

The mobile encryption market is witnessing strategic developments that are shaping its landscape. Companies operating in this market are implementing various strategies to gain a competitive edge and expand their market presence.

One prominent strategic development is the focus on research and development (R&D) activities. Market players are investing in R&D to enhance their encryption solutions and services, keeping up with the evolving cyber security threats and technological advancements. By continuously innovating and improving their offerings, companies can cater to the increasing demand for robust mobile encryption solutions.

Partnerships and collaborations are also playing a crucial role in the strategic development of the mobile encryption market. Companies are forming strategic alliances with technology providers, security experts, and industry stakeholders to leverage their expertise and resources. These partnerships enable them to offer comprehensive encryption solutions that address the specific needs and requirements of different sectors and organizations.

Market players are also emphasizing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) as a strategic approach. Through M&A activities, companies can expand their product portfolios, acquire new technologies, and gain access to a wider customer base. This enables them to strengthen their market position and accelerate their growth in the competitive landscape of mobile encryption.

Competitive Landscape:

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Oracle Corporation, Intel Corporation, Simspace Corporation, Sophos Ltd., BlackBerry Limited, and McAfee, LLC.

