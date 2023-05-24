Anti-Drone Systems Market to Reach USD 25.78 Billion by 2032 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES , May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Anti-Drone Systems Market was USD 2.54 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 25.78 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27% during the forecast period.

The proliferation of drones has brought about security concerns, including the potential for weaponized drones, unwelcome surveillance, illicit product smuggling, and invasion of privacy. Consequently, there is a rising demand for anti-drone technologies to address these security issues. Various industries, such as government and defense, public spaces, critical infrastructure, and commercial facilities, are increasingly adopting anti-drone systems, which is driving the growth of the market.

The market expansion is also attributed to the advancement of state-of-the-art anti-drone technologies, such as radio frequency jammers, laser-based systems, and detection and identification systems. The need for more effective countermeasures is fueling the demand for anti-drone devices that offer improved accuracy and a wider range.

Furthermore, government initiatives and regulations aimed at ensuring public safety and security play a significant role in driving the industry. Governments worldwide are imposing stringent restrictions on drone usage and investing in anti-drone technologies to mitigate potential security risks. For example, in 2019, the Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) in the United States implemented a rule mandating the inclusion of remote identifying technology on drones to enhance security and public safety.

The Anti-Drone Systems Market can be categorized based on type and application. In terms of type, the market consists of Detection Systems, Countermeasures Systems, and Combined Systems.

Detection Systems are designed to identify and track unauthorized drones within a given airspace. These systems employ various technologies such as radar, radio frequency (RF) sensors, and acoustic sensors to detect the presence of drones. Detection systems play a crucial role in early warning and threat assessment, enabling proactive measures to be taken against potential security risks.

Countermeasures Systems are specifically designed to neutralize or mitigate the threats posed by unauthorized drones. These systems employ methods like jamming signals, disrupting communication between the drone and its operator, and even physically capturing or disabling the drone. Countermeasures systems are essential for preventing potential dangers, such as weaponized drones or drones used for espionage, by providing an active defense mechanism.

Combined Systems integrate both detection and countermeasures capabilities into a single system. These systems offer a comprehensive approach to anti-drone security by detecting unauthorized drones and immediately initiating appropriate countermeasures. Combined systems are preferred in scenarios where real-time threat detection and rapid response are crucial, such as protecting high-security facilities or critical infrastructure.

In terms of application, the Anti-Drone Systems Market caters to various sectors. The Military & Defense sector represents a significant application area, where anti-drone systems are utilized to safeguard military installations, prevent unauthorized aerial reconnaissance, and counter potential threats posed by enemy drones. The Commercial sector also plays a vital role as anti-drone systems are adopted to protect airports, stadiums, public events, and other commercial facilities from security breaches or disruptions caused by drones.

In 2021, a strategic agreement was formed between Dedrone Inc. and BlackBerry Limited with the aim of integrating Dedrone's drone detection technologies with BlackBerry's AtHoc crisis communication software. This collaboration intends to provide consumers with a comprehensive system for responding to drone threats.

Similarly, in 2021, Dedrone Inc. and Thales Group established a strategic agreement to incorporate Dedrone's drone detection technology into Thales' air traffic control systems. This integration allows air traffic controllers to receive real-time information on drone activities, thereby enhancing the safety and security of the airspace.

In 2020, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. and Chess Dynamics joined forces through a strategic alliance to create a comprehensive anti-drone system. This system combines Chess Dynamics' superior electro-optical tracking system with Blighter's drone identification and tracking technology, offering complete defense against unwanted drone activity.

In 2020, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) announced the successful testing of its Drone Guard anti-drone technology by the military of a European nation. The Drone Guard system utilizes a combination of electronic warfare, electro-optics, and radar technology to detect and prevent unauthorized drone activity.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Company

Thales Group

SaarGummi Aerospace & Defense

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

MBDA

DroneShield Ltd.

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

Dedrone Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

