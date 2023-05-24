NP Digital Unveils Free Google Ads Performance Evaluation Tool

Ads Grader Provides 8-Part Score and ROI Improvements

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in end-to-end performance marketing, unveils its Ads Grader tool to help Google advertisers realize new best practices and optimize campaign performance. NP Digital further builds its marketing technology stack with Ads Grader to deliver expedited visual insights to enhance performance and facilitate information flow on evolving Google advertising best practices.

Ads Grader instantly audits account performance to identify priority areas of improvement and actionable steps to streamline spend efficiencies and return on investment. Key features include an account performance overview, recommendations on how to avoid waste spend, ad relevance analysis, and alerting advertisers of new best practices to incorporate into their campaigns. The tool is already available to the public. In its first 30 days, Ads Grader generated nearly 1,700 reports and analyzed ad accounts in 78 countries with over $500M in annualized ad expenditures.

“The Ads Grader algorithm uses the analysis approach in practice at the agency for our enterprise and SMB clients; with every announcement Google makes about new features to its advertising platform, we refine the analysis and are excited to offer the tool to the digital marketing community,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “Google advertising is a significant undertaking and an important investment for brands today, and Ads Grader will help alleviate some burden while maximizing efficiencies and results.”

Ads Grader currently analyzes data to grade advertising on eight quality categories related to performance and spend inefficiencies along with Google Ads best practices around keywords, ad quality, and smart bidding adoption. By the end of May, Ads Grader will be available in seven languages including Portuguese, German, Spanish, Italian, French, and Japanese. Users can anticipate the release of new functionality coming soon, including advanced ad account insights, dashboard and user accounts, and MoM ad spend tracking and account grader improvements.

NP Digital is an end-to-end performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division with the platforms Ubersuggest and AnswerThePublic, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry.

