DF101 Private Venture Club Expands Portfolio, Embraces Islamic Coin

/EIN News/ -- Zug, Switzerland, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DF101, a decentralized private venture club, has announced participation in Islamic Coin: the ethics-first, Shariah-compliant digital money. The partnership will build on DF101’s philosophy, supporting tomorrow’s leaders via disruptive and promising opportunities.

Primarily, DF101 focuses on syndicated Web3 deals led by professional investors. The venture club’s primary areas of interest are DAO platforms, L1/L0 (cross-chain) infrastructure, DeFi, DID, and AI solutions. Recent deals include FLX, EYWA, and XDAO — a DAO-builder platform backed by notable investors such as DWF Labs, Telos Foundation, and Grizzly Capital.

Islamic Coin has already shattered industry records, securing over $200M from institutional and private investors. It has partnered with DDCap Group, Holiday Swap, and others and has seen its popularity explode further, with members of UAE Ruling Families joining the Advisory Board.

The project has also formed a Shariah board to ensure that its asset complies with the principles of Islam. The board’s leader, Sheikh Dr. Nizam Mohammed Saleh Yaquby, is recognized by Bloomberg as 'The Gatekeeper' of a $2 trillion market for Islamic financial products and sits on the Shariah boards of top international finance, including HSBC, Lloyds TSB, and Barclays; France’s BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole and Citigroup.

The team has recently been busy promoting the asset on the international circuit, speaking at the UN’s COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh and the Youth International Conference in New York, and preparing for the nearing public launch.

The DF101 investment partnership will solidify Islamic Coin’s access to additional funding and innovation as both teams look to support digital money with cross-marketing and cross-platform integrations.

“DF101 is a club with a solid data scoring platform backed by the most experienced Web3 investors — and we are thrilled to support Islamic Coin,” commented DF101 co-founder Alex Blagirev.

Islamic Coin co-founder Mohammed AlKaff AlHashmi outlined his vision for the partnership “This is a fantastic opportunity for both our communities as we move to expand Islamic Coin and its values to the Muslim world and beyond.”

