Fungal Protein Market to Reach $397.5 Million by 2029—Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Fungal Protein Market By Type (Fusarium Venenatum Extract, Mushrooms, Yeast Extract), Application (Food & Beverage {Beverages, Bakery}, Animal Nutrition {Poultry Feed, Aquafeed}, Pharmaceuticals, and Other Applications), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Fungal Protein Market by Type (Fusarium Venenatum Extract, Mushrooms, Yeast Extract), Application (Food & Beverage {Beverages, Bakery}, Animal Nutrition {Poultry Feed, Aquafeed}, Pharmaceuticals, and Other Applications), and Geography—Forecast to 2029,’ the global fungal protein market is projected to reach $397.5 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023–2029. Moreover, in terms of volume this market is projected to reach 23,185.0 tons by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2023–2029.

Download Free Sample Report Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5300

The major factors driving the growth of the global fungal protein market are the growing demand for allergen-free foods, the rising consumption of processed foods, and the increasing demand for meat substitutes. Additionally, the rising adoption of yeast extract in the processed foods industry and emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for fungal protein manufacturers in the coming years.

The global fungal protein market is segmented by type (Fusarium Venenatum Extract, mushrooms, yeast extract), application (food & beverage [bakery, beverages, and other food & beverage applications], animal nutrition [poultry feed, pig feed, aquafeed, and others], pharmaceuticals, and other applications), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Based on type, in 2023, the fusarium venenatum extract segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global fungal protein market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing consumer inclination to adopt a healthy diet. Moreover, its dynamic properties, such as being rich in fiber, protein, and low saturated fat content, further drive the demand for fusarium venenatum-based fungal protein in the food & beverage industries.

Have Any Query? Ask To Analyst: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5300

Based on application, in 2023, the food & beverage segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global fungal protein market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing global food & beverage industry and the increasing adoption of fungal protein in the food industry due to its cholesterol and satiety benefits and nutritional composition. Furthermore, the growing demand for meat-substitute products and the rise in consumer demand for healthy products further boost the demand for fungal protein in the food & beverage industry.

In recent years, the global fungal protein market has witnessed several product launches, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, expansions, and mergers. The key players operating in the global fungal protein market are Lesaffre (France), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Halcyon Proteins Pty. Ltd. (Australia), MYCORENA AB (Sweden), Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd. (Japan), Van Wankum Ingredients BV (Netherlands), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), AngelYeast Co., Ltd. (China), Associated British Foods plc (U.K.), ENOUGH (U.K.), MycoTechnology, Inc.(U.S.), Monterey Mushrooms, LLC (U.S.), and The Better Meat Co. (U.S.).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/fungal-protein-market-5300

Scope of the Report:

Fungal Protein Market Assessment—by Type

Fusarium Venenatum Extract

Mushrooms

Yeast Extract





Fungal Protein Market Assessment—by Application

Food & Beverage Bakery Beverages Other Food & Beverages

Animal Nutrition Poultry Feed Pig Feed Aquafeed Other Animal Nutrition Applications

Pharmaceuticals

Other Applications





Fungal Protein Market Assessment—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Quick Buy – Fungal Protein Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2022-2029), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/53271865

Related Reports:

Alternative Protein Market by Type (Plant Protein [Soy, Wheat, Pea], Insect Protein [Crickets, BSF], Microbial Protein [Algae Protein, Bacterial Proteins]), Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed and Pet Food, Nutraceuticals) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/alternative-protein-market-4985#description

Edible Insects Market by Product (Whole Insect, Insect Powder, Insect Meal, Insect Oil), Insect Type (Crickets, Black Soldier Fly, Mealworms), Application (Animal Feed, Protein Bar & Shakes, Bakery, Confectionery, Beverages), and Geography - Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/edible-insects-market-5156

Antifreeze Protein Market by Type (Type I, Type III, Antifreeze Glycoprotein, and Other); Form (Solid, Liquid); Source (Fish, Insects, Plants, and Microorganism); Application (Medical, Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, and Other) - Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/antifreeze-protein-market-5435

Plant-based Protein Market by Type (Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, Potato Protein, Rice Protein, Corn Protein), Crop Type (GMO), Source Process (Organic), Application (Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, Nutritional Supplements) - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/plant-based-protein-market-5031

Pea Protein Market by Type (Pea Protein Isolate, Pea Protein Concentrate, Pea Flour), Source (Yellow Pea, Green Pea), Source Process (Conventional, Organic), Application (Nutritional Supplements, Meat Alternatives) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/pea-protein-market-5054

Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market by Type (Soy Protein, Rice Protein), Form (Powder, RTD), Application (Sports Nutrition, Additional Nutrition), and Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, E-Commerce, Pharmacies) – Global Forecast To 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/plant-based-protein-supplements-market-5143

Dairy Alternatives Market by Product Type (Plant Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Butter, Ice Cream), Source (Almond Protein, Soy Protein, Wheat Protein), and Distribution Channel (Business to Business and Business to Customers) - Global Forecast To 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/dairy-alternatives-market-5128

Meat Substitute Market by Product Type (Tofu, TVP, Burger Patties, Sausages, Meatballs, Nuggets), Source (Soy Protein, Wheat Protein), and Distribution Channel (Business to Business and Business to Customers) - Global Forecast To 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/meat-substitute-market-4969

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/top-10-companies-in-the-fungal-protein-market/

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/524/fungal-protein-market-2029



Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research