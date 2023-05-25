Ocean Explorer Dr. David E. Guggenheim Presents "The Remarkable Reefs of Cuba" at Free Library of Philadelphia Event

Dr. David E. Guggenheim preparing for launch in the DeepWorker submarine Book Cover: "The Remarkable Reefs of Cuba: Hopeful Stories from the Ocean Doctor" A trunk fish nibbles on a moon jellyfish over a stand of healthy elkhorn coral in Cuba’s Isle of Youth

Covering More Than 20 Years Working in Cuba, Guggenheim's New Book Uncovers Cuba's Mysteries, Finding Unexpected Hope in a World of Coral Reefs Dead and Dying

When I nearly gave up hope that coral reefs would survive to the end of the 21st century, Cuba came to my emotional rescue. I beheld thriving coral reefs healthier than those I remember as a teenager.” — David E. Guggenheim

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, June 20 at 7:30pm, the Free Library of Philadelphia will host a lecture and book signing with Dr. David E. Guggenheim, author of the recently-released book, "The Remarkable Reefs of Cuba: Hopeful Stories from the Ocean Doctor."

“The Remarkable Reefs of Cuba” tells the story of the demise of the world’s ocean ecosystems, the hard work of those trying desperately to save it, and an unexpected beacon of hope from an island full of mystery and surprise. Since 1970, the world has lost half its coral reefs. Marine scientist and conservation leader Dr. David E. Guggenheim has had a front-row seat to this disaster. After years of watching reefs deteriorate, Guggenheim was astonished to come face-to-face with Cuba’s remarkably healthy coral reefs. His new book reveals the hidden lessons of Cuba’s reefs that could help rescue coral reefs around the world.

The book is also an autobiographical account of how a Philadelphia native with no Latin heritage has persevered to accomplish collaborative research and conservation work with his Cuban colleagues in the politically-charged world of U.S.-Cuba relations.

The book has earned accolades from famed oceanographer Dr. Sylvia A. Earle, founder of Mission Blue; Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, founder and cochair of the Senate Oceans Caucus; Céline Cousteau, environmental activist, filmmaker and author; and Jeff Orlowsi, director and producer of the Emmy award-winning documentaries, "Chasing Ice" and "Chasing Coral."

Why are Cuba’s ocean waters so healthy while just 90 miles away the reefs of the Florida Keys are 80-90 percent dead? The answer is deeply entwined with Cuba’s extraordinary and singularly unique history, from its dramatic political past to its world-class environmental protections influenced by an unlikely partner, Jacques Cousteau. Guggenheim also reflects on U.S. environmental history, the state of our oceans and how we have failed our coral reefs. Philadelphia's own Schuylkill River makes a brief but important appearance in the book.

Dr. Guggenheim is a marine scientist, conservation leader, ocean explorer, submarine pilot, educator and author. He is the founder and president of Ocean Doctor, a nonprofit organization in Washington, DC dedicated to protecting and restoring the world's oceans. He is also an Adjunct Professor at Johns Hopkins University where he teaches ocean stewardship and conservation. Guggenheim has worked in Cuba for more than 20 years leading collaborative research and conservation efforts focused on coral reef ecosystems. He has been featured on 60 Minutes, Good Morning America, CNN, MSNBC, PBS NewsHour, NPR and in the New York Times.

Guggenheim was inducted into the Explorers Club as a national fellow in 2008. He was previously Vice President of the Ocean Conservancy, President and CEO of the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, Co-Chair of the Everglades Coalition, ­­­President of the Friends of Channel Islands National Park and Board Chair of the Great Whale Conservancy. Guggenheim is a Philadelphia native and alumnus of the University of Pennsylvania where his book was recently featured in the "Pennsylvania Gazette."

The event is free and open to the public and will take place on June 20 at 7:30pm at the Free Library of Philadelphia's historic Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine Street (between 19th and 20th Streets on the Parkway), Philadelphia, PA 19103. For event information and tickets, please visit: https://freelibrary.org or call 215-567-4341. For more information on Dr. Guggenheim and his book, visit: https://remarkablereefs.com.