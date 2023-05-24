Taking a Look at the Commercial Truck Industry's Road to Recovery

Ford Logo Don Hinds Ford, Inc. provides commercial truck maintenance to keep fleets running smoothly. Trucking companies are putting more effort into preserving their current vehicles to save costs.

Commercial trucking companies have been struggling in recent years, but Don Hinds Ford, Inc. sheds some light on the industry's current status and its recovery.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent years have brought extreme turbulence to the commercial trucking industry, ranging from supply chain shortages and new regulations to fleet inefficiency and a lack of qualified drivers. The need for reliable freight services continues to increase, but trucking companies are struggling to keep up with demand as they scramble to maintain the condition of their current fleets.

Meanwhile, many manufacturers, including Ford Motor Company, are working overtime to compensate for the massive backlog of vehicle orders, and many industry experts expect most of the year to be dedicated to catching up on previous production years' work. Don Hinds Ford, Inc. takes a look at the current state of the commercial trucking industry in the United States and what may lie ahead on its road to recovery.

Workplace Woes and Commercial Truck Supply Chain Situations

Many markets are currently overtaken by inflation, and the commercial trucking industry is no stranger to these woes. Vehicle manufacturers like Ford Motor Company are working tirelessly to fulfill customer orders, but regardless of whether a purchase is a new truck for a family or a transit van destined to join a commercial fleet, the domino effect of supply chain issues has slowed production to a snail's pace.

Another reason the industry is struggling lies not with the mechanical machines needed for transit but with those who take the helm of said machines. A startling drop in driver retention is keeping many fleet vehicles off the road. Common grievances aired by truck drivers include low wages, problems with superiors, and a failure to receive suitable benefits that adequately compensate for such a rigorous, challenging lifestyle.

Commercial Vehicle Services Provide Fixes from Ford

All hope is not yet lost, however - trucking companies have a few short-term options that will slightly ease the pressure of current concerns. For example, companies have taken measures to extend the lives of their current fleet vehicles as they await the fulfillment of backorders. As a result, truck utilization rates reached a historically-high level in 2021, and industry experts say that the current rate is likely to remain above the 20-year average for the rest of 2023. Some dealerships, such as Don Hinds Ford, Inc., have service centers dedicated to commercial truck maintenance and can assist companies with prolonging the life and improving the condition of their fleet.

Additionally, some fleets are assisting smaller companies by leasing extra inventory to them. This not only helps bridge the gaps in lesser-supplied fleets, but it provides short-term profitability boosts for the lending party. The smaller companies can continue business as usual, temporarily expanding their reach while they bide their time waiting for the vehicle market to recover.

Ford Moves Forward with Commercial Trucking Industry Tech

Technology seems to be the key to restoring the commercial trucking industry's momentum in the long term. The increased use of high-quality fleet management software and more effective data collection allows companies to maximize their trucking cost-per-mile and improve performance across the board.

The rising adoption rates of electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles by companies like Ford are also inspiring growth in the industry, especially when fleet owners consider new tax credits awarded to them by the government. Don Hinds Ford, Inc. and other Ford dealerships look forward to even more innovations and are dedicated to following current and future industry trends that benefit their customers and the commercial trucking industry as a whole.

