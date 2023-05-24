Submit Release
Quotes 22-28 May

17 May 2023

It's important to remember that [Syrian president] Assad's return to the Arab League is a symbolic measure to begin the process of ending his regional isolation. AFP

Senior Analyst, Gulf states

Distribution channels: Politics


