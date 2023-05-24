Discover the Remarkable Legacy and Spiritual Wisdom of King Mentchu-Hotep in a Captivating Journey through Ancient Egypt
Author Mfundishi Jhutymms Hassan Salim composes a story based on Afrikan culture.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mentchu-Hotep and the Spirit of the Medjay is a book that centers on the Eleventh Dynasty and Classical Age and its great ruler, King Mentchu-Hotep. Salim provides insight for readers into his culture’s language and spirituality by narrating the untold history of King Mentchu-Hotep and his accomplishments during his time of reign fifty-four years. Salim states the significant impact of the late ruler since most history books do not provide sufficient details on its history.
Mfundishi Jhutyms Ka n Heru Hassan Kamau Salim (pronounced as M-foon-dee-shee) has trained in the Mentchu Holistic healing services for fifty years and is a grand master in the Afrikan Mentchu Warrior science of Kupigana Ngumi Aha Kemet and the Kemit meditation and breathing system of Ma’at Akhw Ba Ankh and has been initiated as a high priest and a chief in Africa. Aside from being an author, Salim is also a poet, playwright, storyteller, professor, Kemetologists, high priest, spiritual guide, motivational speaker, grand master in the Mentchu Afrikan combat system of Kupigana Ngumi, and cultural custodian of Afrikan Kulture and ancient Kemet. Salim operates a Kultural holistic vending booth located in Harlem, New York named Black Gold, and offers a variety of programs, services, and products. He is also the author of the best-selling book, Spiritual Warriors Are Healers, which is a hit among Afrikan bookstores.
