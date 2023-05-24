Mentchu-Hotep and the Spirit of the Medjay: An Epic Read about Ancient Egypt's Enigmatic History and Spiritual Legacy
Author Mfundishi Jhutymms Hassan Salim embarks readers on a tale based on Afrikan culture.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mentchu-Hotep and the Spirit of the Medjay is a book that will take readers on a trip to the past. Its characters are based on the history of the eleventh dynasty and supply sufficient information on a significant ruler named Mentchu-Hotep. The ancient king made a notable impact with his countless contributions and astounding accomplishments and for uniting two lands during his reign. Mfundishi Jhutymms Hassan Salim composes Mentchu-Hotep and the Spirit of the Medjay as a proper tribute to the late ruler and provides insight into his culture’s language and spirituality.
Mfundishi Jhutyms Ka n Heru Hassan Kamau Salim (pronounced as M-foon-dee-shee) is a talented human being. Aside from being an author, Salim is also a poet, playwright, storyteller, professor, Kemetologists, high priest, spiritual guide, motivational speaker, grand master in the Mentchu Afrikan combat system of Kupigana Ngumi, and cultural custodian of Afrikan Kulture and ancient Kemet. He has trained in the Mentchu Holistic healing services for fifty years and is a grand master in the Afrikan Mentchu Warrior science of Kupigana Ngumi Aha Kemet and the Kemit meditation and breathing system of Ma’at Akhw Ba Ankh. Salim is also the author of the best-selling book, Spiritual Warriors Are Healers and operates a Kultural holistic vending booth in Harlem, New York named Black Gold, and offers a variety of programs, services, and products.
