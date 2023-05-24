Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Analysis: Opportunities and Challenges

Emergen Research Logo

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Growth - CAGR of 12.8 %, Market Trends – The rise in the synthesized oligonucleotides applications.

The rising research activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry and the growing demand for advanced therapeutic and diagnostic procedures are driving the demand for the market. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.91 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rapid growth of the global market for oligonucleotide synthesis can be attributed to the growing demand for advanced therapeutic procedures. Besides, the rising research activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is expected to drive the market growth further. Moreover, the increasing applications of synthesized oligonucleotides are also likely to augment the market growth over the forecasted timeline. The lack of standardized regulations for the safe use of synthesized oligonucleotide is anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecasted period.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is said to have adversely impacted the entire global business sector, particularly wreaking a chaotic situation in the Oligonucleotide Synthesis market. The report covers the latest market scenario, encompassing the profound effects of the pandemic on this industry. The financial difficulties brought about by the pandemic have significantly delayed the progress of numerous businesses functioning in this industry and disrupted the global supply chains. The report, additionally, estimates the pandemic’s significant impact on the overall Oligonucleotide Synthesis market growth and offers a future COVID-19 impact assessment. . The report inspects the current market scenario, past performance, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption rates, sales, and numerous growth opportunities available. Further, into the study, the report predicts the prospective growth of the market’s leading regional segments.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures to click Here: @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/351

Competitive Landscape

The report presents a holistic investigation of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis business mechanism and growth-oriented approaches undertaken by the leading companies operating in this market. The report highlights the numerous strategic initiatives, such as new business deals and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and technological upgradation, implemented by the leading market contenders to set a firm foot in the market. Hence, this section is inclusive of the company profiles of the key players, total revenue accumulation, product sales, profit margins, product pricing, sales & distribution channels, and industry analysis.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:

GeneDesign, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Synthesis, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biogen Idec International GmbH, Nitto Denko Avecia, Inc., ATDBio Ltd, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., GenScript, Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In the forecast timeframe, the research segment is anticipated to dominate the market with CAGR of 13.0%. The increase in the number of genome research projects undertaken by academic research institutes facilitated the dominant market position in this segment.

The largest market is expected to be held by the hospital segment. The high number of inpatient and outpatient hospitalizations combined with the growing requirement for oligonucleotide drugs drives the market growth in the segment to meet the needs of the vast number of people suffering from chronic diseases.

North America is forecasted to be the largest market over the forecast timeframe, mainly due to the growing research & development activities and the increasing amount of oligos-based diagnoses and treatments being approved by food and drug administration.

In May 2020, Integrated DNA Technologies , a leading producer of integrated genomics solutions, has announced the opening of a new production facility located in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park. The plant extends the production capacity of IDT and will provide the east section of the United States with industry-leading turnaround times for its product range. Integrated DNA Technologies also planned the North Carolina plant for the first development of goods in response to the COVID-19 epidemic to aid its clients' activities related to COVID-19 analysis and testing.

Requesting A Customised Report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/351

Emergen Research has segmented the global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Linkers

Synthesized Oligonucleotides

Equipment

Probe

Adaptor

Reagent

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Therapeutic

Research

Diagnostics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical

Hospitals

Biotechnology

Laboratories

The global Oligonucleotide Synthesis market is classified into the following regions:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To Read More About The Report, Visit @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/oligonucleotide-synthesis-market

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Oligonucleotide Synthesis business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

To Purchase Now, Click Here @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/351

We appreciate you reading our report. Please contact us if you need the most recent report customised in any way. Our team will work with you to ensure that the report is created in accordance with your needs.

Read More Related Report

Smart Poles Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-poles-market

Pain Relief Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/pain-relief-market

Polycarbonate Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polycarbonate-market

Leo Satellite Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/leo-satellite-market

Therapeutic Ultrasound Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/therapeutic-ultrasound-market

Healthcare Technology Management Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-technology-management-market

Insulin Delivery Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/insulin-delivery-market

Medical Ceramics Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-ceramics-market

Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/vulvovaginal-candidiasis-market

Aircraft Gearbox Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aircraft-gearbox-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.